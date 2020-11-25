Meg Mainzer-Cohen Named Chair of the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is pleased to announce that Meg Mainzer-Cohen was appointed earlier this month as Chair of the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee (GPAC) by Governor Charlie Baker.

Established under section 68 (a) of the Expanded Gaming Act of 2011, the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee is responsible for making advisory recommendations concerning gaming policy to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

“The Gaming Policy Advisory Committee does crucial work to help inform and guide the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on key issues, and I am pleased to appoint Meg Mainzer-Cohen to lead this important organization,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I look forward to GPAC’s continued work to bring together important stakeholders in the gaming policy space under Chair Mainzer-Cohen’s leadership.”

Mainzer-Cohen, of West Roxbury, has been the president and executive director of the Back Bay Association since 2000 and has an extensive track record of community involvement, including serving as Chair of the Boston Finance Commission from 2012 until earlier this year. Mainzer-Cohen previously held leadership positions with both the Somerville Community Corporation and the Downtown Crossing Association.

“On behalf of my fellow commissioners, I am delighted to welcome Meg Mainzer-Cohen as chair of the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee,” said Chair Cathy Judd-Stein. “This body provides valuable input to the MGC on gaming-related matters, including the Gaming Commission’s robust research agenda which works to inform policy to maximize the benefits of casino gambling while minimizing its impacts.”

“I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Baker to chair the Gaming Policy Advisory Committee,” said Meg Mainzer-Cohen. “Comprised of state, municipal, and private business leaders, the GPAC addresses the intersection of complex public and private interests. I look forward to working with my fellow members to advise on these matters in support of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.”