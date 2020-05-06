News Appreciation by Independent Staff • May 6, 2020 • 0 Comments The Everett Police Department reported the sudden death of Capt. Rick Basteri on Monday. Capt. Basteri had retired only two months ago, and has many family that still serve on the police force. “Rick was a well-liked and respected member of the Department who served since 1983,” read a statement from the EPD. “Rick served in various capacities over the years and was a steady presence atop the ranks of EPD. He served alongside his wife, Officer Michelle Basteri, and most recently was proud of his two sons, Joe and Nick, who joined the ranks.” Capt. Basteri also leaves behind his daughter, Carley, and Son, Rick Jr.