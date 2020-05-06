News You Say It’s Your Birthday? by Independent Staff • May 6, 2020 • 0 Comments Karina Sousa in front of a table she put at her home in Everett to gather food donations in honor of her 40th birthday. Without being able to celebrate the milestone with a traditional party, she decided to get donations and create food baskets for those in need. Sousa showing off the banner sign she placed in her yard last week calling for donations from the community for her 40th birthday celebration. Instead of a party, she helped others, and found it much more fulfilling.