News Nana’s Pizza, McLaughlin Bring Lunch to First Responders by Independent Staff • May 6, 2020 • 0 Comments On Saturday afternoon, May 2, the owners of Nana’s Pizza, including Rich Bradway, joined with Councilor Michael McLaughlin to provide lunch to First Responders on the front line in the City of Everett. Councilor McLaughlin was pleased to join this effort and to thank the individuals at the Police Department, E-911 and Fire Department who have continuously worked unselfishly to protect the community since the pandemic of the coronavirus began. Rich Bradway and Nana’s Pizza have been a leader in the business community for the City of Everett for decades and is always more than pleased to support the men and women of the Police, Fire and E-911 Dispatchers. This was a small token of the business’s appreciation for the men and women on the front line.