Election News: Councilor Fred Capone Announces Candidacy For Re-Election To The City Council

It is with great enthusiasm that I formally announce my candidacy for re-election to the City Council, representing Ward 1. The past six years on the Council have gone so quickly and I have enjoyed working with our residents and businesses in my capacity as an elected official. Serving our City has been an honor and I thank you for the opportunity. During my three terms, I have served on the Ways & Means Committee, the Business & Community Development Committee, the Legislative Affairs Committee, the Budget Committee, the Public Safety Committee, and the Opioid Committee. I was honored that my colleagues elected me the second President of our new form of municipal government.

A lifelong resident of Everett, as is my wife Michele (Simione), I grew up on Everett Street in West Everett. I attended St. Anthony’s Parochial School and Malden Catholic High School. Thereafter, I graduated from Boston College with a double major in Business Administration and Political Science. After college, I attended New England School of Law where I graduated cum laude. While in law school, I was a two-year member of the New England Law Review, serving as its Business Manager and was a published student author. I was selected as a New England Scholar and was the recipient of the New England School of Law Service Award at graduation.

I have been practicing law for 24 years. My wife and I have our law office here in Everett, in Ward 1. In addition to my license to practice in the State Courts of the Massachusetts Judicial System, I am admitted to practice in the Federal Court System for the District of Massachusetts. I have also been qualified and admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

My family believes in the importance of education and giving back to our community. We have personally donated annual scholarships to deserving high school graduates, who reside in Everett, for more than 18 years. I have been active with the Italian American Association of Everett for more than 30 years, having served as President, Director, and longstanding Scholarship Committee Chairperson. I am a member of the Everett Kiwanis and am the current Scholarship Committee Chairman for the Saugus-Everett Elks. I have served as a Trustee for Tri-City Mental Health, am the Chairman of the St. Anthony’s Parochial School Board, and am a member of the St. Anthony’s Parish Finance Committee. I have also volunteered my time as a basketball coach, a youth mentor, at Grace Food Pantry, and Habitat for Humanity with my son.

In my early 20s, I had the distinct honor and privilege to serve on the Everett Common Council representing the residents of Ward 6. I was elected to five consecutive terms, serving a total of 10 years. In 1994, I was elected President of the Council. During my tenure as a councilman, I chaired every major committee including Finance, Rules and Ordinances and Public Safety. Serving as an elected official was an extremely rewarding experience and I feel that I made significant contributions to our City for and on behalf of our residents. After having served 10 years, I opted not to seek an additional term to spend all my free time with my then newborn son, Zachary, and shortly thereafter, my daughter, Gabrielle.

In 2013, I returned to active public service with your support. My Everett roots continue to grow deeper and stronger through the years. I am proud to be from Everett and am committed to raising my family in our great City. My wife and I have been married for 25 years and have made our home in Ward 1 for the past 22 years.

Everett’s future is bright. Together, we have made Everett a better place to live and work. Although I have no opponent in November, I humbly ask for your vote. I will continue to use my life experiences as a father, husband, businessman, attorney and homeowner/taxpayer on your behalf at City Hall. It is my sincere desire to make our City an even more prosperous community, while improving our collective quality of life and addressing the needs of our residents. Thank you for all the kind words as I campaign door to door. I look forward to meeting and speaking with you over the duration of the campaign. Should you wish to volunteer, place a lawn sign, or simply have a question, please contact me at my home number (617) 387-9045. Together we will continue to make a difference.