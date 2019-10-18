One Man Dead in Shooting on Chelsea Street Oct. 8

The Everett Police Dept responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the area of Partridge Terrace and Chelsea Street. One victim was identified and transported to CHA Everett with gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two suspects were seen leaving the area.

Identifying information about the victim is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification. No arrest have been made yet.

This is an open and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Everett Police.

Anybody with information is asked to call the @everettpolicema at 617-389-2120.