Marcony Almeida-Barros Announces Re-Election Campaign, School Committee, Ward 5

I’m Marcony Almeida-Barros, candidate for School Committee, Ward Five, which is voted citywide.

About a year and a half ago, I was unanimously appointed by City Government to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of Robert Carreiro, a distinguished public servant who is greatly missed by our community.

I work for the Attorney General, where I am the Director of Community Engagement. In this new division, created by Maura Healey, I’m responsible for outreach and educating communities on how the AG’s office can work for them – from protecting senior citizens against scams to combating school bullying and opioids.

I’m also an educator. I’ve taught at Northeastern University as an adjunct professor, which has given me an appreciation and compassion for students at all learning levels and diverse backgrounds.

And previously, I was also Acting Director of a state agency where I handled millions of dollars in grants to fund citizenship classes and English language programs, among other responsibilities.

Throughout my brief time on the School Committee, I’ve been an active voice for parents and students while concentrating on the future of our school system, bringing my professional background and experiences to accomplish several important goals.

Upon hearing the need from parents and school administrators, I helped secure a $5,000 donation from the Cambridge Health Alliance Foundation to buy laptop computers at the Devens School so students could practice for the MCAS test, which is now taken online.

I also fought for and won a $30,000 grant from the Mass Housing and Shelter Alliance to help Everett students whose families are in crisis, to cover emergency expenses for temporary food and housing. This program has already helped improve graduation rates and lower truancy. This October, I was able to get another $25,000 – and in a second term, I will fight hard to expand this program.

I also helped sponsor a mentoring program led by two former Everett High graduates who plan to match other graduates with students to help them navigate life after high school. A pilot program will start this school year.

And throughout this past term, I’ve been committed to being accessible and present at many school events and community forums. I’ve even started office hours, so parents can bring their concerns directly to me as well as learn what the role of a School Committee member is.

I’m also honored to serve on the search committee for the new superintendent, where I’ve helped lead the charge for an open and community-led process.

In a new term, I want to address teen vaping and other youth health concerns, as well as facilitate more programs for youth violence, bullying and drug use prevention.

I’m working hard to earn your vote. Together, we can continue to ensure the brightest possible future for our school age children. I would be honored to have your support to continue to serve on the School Committee Ward Five, voted citywide.