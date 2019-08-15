Ward 6 Candidate Lattanzi Launches Website; Seeks Input from Residents

Candidate for Ward 6 City Council, Al Lattanzi, officially launched his campaign website this week that seeks feedback from Everett Residents.

The new website can be found at www.allattanziward6.com.

“I’ve been out in the neighborhoods every night talking to residents about my candidacy and their concerns,” said Lattanzi. “My hope is that this website will make it even easier for residents to connect with me.”

Lattanzi is running for Ward 6 City Council to bring his unique combination of life, business, and public service experience to City government. As Everett continues to grow, Lattanzi said he is the type of leader needed at the table, fighting to shape neighborhoods, while always standing-up for residents.

Born in Everett, he has lived on Peirce Avenue in Ward 6 his entire life. His family has been in Everett for 115 years, and since 1950 have operated Everett Supply & True Value Hardware Store – the last independent hardware store in the city. While other independent businesses folded over the decades, Lattanzi’s ensured his business kept its doors open, serving Everett residents and their hardware needs.

Before taking over the family business, Lattanzi worked in construction and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University. His work on the ground on large and small construction projects gave him a keen sense of how development can affect neighborhoods, and how to bring the community into the planning of projects.

A lifelong friendship with the late George Keverian, the former Speaker of the House, taught him the importance of public service, and showed him that good government can do good things.

Lattanzi has served on the Everett GE Parkland Commission, The Everett Credit Union Board of Directors – and still serves as a member of both the Everett Traffic Commission and Everett Redevelopment Authority. In 2009, he was elected to the Charter Commission that is credited with modernizing City government and bringing focus and civility to the legislative body.

If elected, Lattanzi said he will work to keep the tax base growing, without burdening residential taxpayers. As the only homeowner and taxpayer in the race for Ward 6 Council, Lattanzi knows that taxes need to be stabilized, especially when valuations are rising.

Al is married to Dolores, and they have two children – Alfred and Matthew.

Lattanzi can be reached at 617-594-0455.