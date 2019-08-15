Meet Samantha Lambert – Candidate for Everett School Committee At-Large

My name is Samantha Lambert and I ask for one of your three votes for Everett’s School Committee At-Large this Nov. 5. My experience as a parent and more specifically, navigating the Special Education system on behalf of one of my children, gives me a perspective much needed where the decisions are being made. My qualifications include:

•Mom to four Everett Public School students (two graduates, two elementary)

•Volunteer Farm Manager at Northern Strand Community Farm/Everett Community Growers

•Trustee for Everett Public Libraries

•Advisory Board member for Everett High School’s Business, Hospitality and Culinary Arts

•Career and Technical Education Academy

Families are the best partner for our public schools and the success of our students. I commit to the following:

•Open, transparent communication.

•Advocating for a district-wide communication policy that is accessible to parents.

•As your representative on the School Committee, I will support adding a public participation portion to all School Committee meetings.

•As a Mom with students in our schools, I know that policies can have unintended consequences. I will be asking you for your input on upcoming votes and keeping you informed of upcoming agenda items.

We are a community quickly changing, just as the world is. Our school-age children are the first generation born immersed in digital communication, which means we are the first generation of parents, guardians and teachers working to find the right way to guide them.

There is potential in every one of our students. We have amazing young people in our city and no one can convince me that they are not our greatest resource. I have met students that have overcome odds that I find formidable as an adult, but there is still work to be done.

Equity, accessibility and guidance for every student will make sure that all of our students are able to use the skills they have developed to fulfill their highest potential. On November 5, we have the opportunity to build on the many successes Everett schools have achieved and work to maximize our resources in the way that our families and students need. I look forward to hearing what you have to say and can be reached at [email protected], by phone/text at 857-928-0536 or find me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SamForEverett. I humbly ask that you consider voting for #2 on the ballot, Samantha Lambert, on Nov. 5.