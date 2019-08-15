Foresteire Case Continued to Oct. 2 in Malden Court

Former Supt. Fred Foresteire had his first status conference in the criminal case against him continued on Thursday, Aug. 8, in a short request that will bump the first appearance out to Oct. 2.

Foresteire’s attorney, Gerard Malone of Boston, requested of the judge on Aug. 5 that the matter be postponed until October. No reason was given for the continuance, but the case has been extremely quiet in the last few months as attorneys begin exchanging information.

The public file on the case is rather thin, and most of it has been sealed at the request of the victims – a request granted by the judge during Foresteire’s arraignment last April.

There are no details in the file aside from the charging documents, and some minor requests for information gathering.

One interesting twist is the Assistant District Attorney (ADA) assigned to the case is veteran prosecutor Elizabeth Dunigan – who has been working major cases for the Middlesex DA for more than 20 years.

She was known locally for successfully prosecuting the case in 2015 where an Everett teen was found in an Appleton Street driveway raped, in a coma and suffering from hypothermia.

In 2017, Everett’s Sami Sharif, then 21, pleaded guilty to the crime and got more than three years in jail. Dunigan was instrumental in that case, and has also had several successful murder prosecutions in the county.