Putting City funds to Good Use Chapter 70 allocation Helps Alleviate Class Sizes In Elementary Schools

In October of 2018, the City of Everett and State Sen. Sal DiDomenico worked with the Everett Public Schools (EPS) to provide an additional $2.5 million for the 2018-19 school year to help relieve high classes sizes in the district’s five elementary schools.

The additional $2.5 million in Chapter 70 funds were secured by Sen. DiDomenico and turned over to the EPS thanks to the collaborative efforts of Mayor Carlo DeMaria, the Everett City Council, and the Everett School Committee.

When school began in September, class sizes were approaching, or topping, 30 students at several grade levels. The accompanying chart (below) shows how the funds have enabled the district to solve this problem.

“We thank the Sen. DiDomenico and the city for helping us quickly find a solution to this problem,” said Interim Superintendent Janice Gauthier. “Class size is directly related to student performance, and this money helped ensure that we can continue to put the success of our students at the heart of everything we do.”

The complete breakdown of teaching and staff additions that have been made in recent months have been formally presented to the School Committee, City Council, and the School Finance Committee.