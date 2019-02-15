Bread of Life Named Strategic Partner For 2018

Bread of Life has been named one of Greater Boston Food Banks Strategic Partners in 2018. As a Strategic Partner, Bread of Life is ranked in the top 10 percent of food pantry distribution organizations working with the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Bread of Life secured and distributed over 600,000 pounds of food to families and children and is listed as one of Greater Boston Food Bank’s top agency partners in serving fresh produce.

“We greatly value our partnership with the Greater Boston Food Bank, from which we receive the majority of the food we distribute”, said Gabriella Snyder Stelmack, Bread of Life’s executive director. “We have the highest regard for the extraordinary work the Greater Boston Food Bank does providing millions of pounds of healthy food for local organizations like Bread of Life to serve our neighbors in need.”

Bread of Life has a long- standing partnership and collaboration with Greater Boston Food Bank, receiving its Agency Partner of the Year Award in 2015.