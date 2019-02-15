Everett Chamber of Commerce Hosts ‘Young Professionals Networking Event’

For those of us who live and work in Everett we recognize the vibrant quality of the city and the unlimited economic potential around us. Tap into this excitement and meet your colleagues in the Everett Chamber of Commerce. We are hosting a “Young Professionals Networking Event” at Nightshift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett on Thursday, February 21st, 530 PM – 730 PM.

Enjoy food, a nice brew and a free chance to win Professional Life Coaching from the Handel Co. of New York City ($650 value). Most importantly meet the business leaders in Everett who will help direct its future. Bring a friend and enjoy a fun night exploring Everett’s great potential and learn about the many opportunities to gain knowledge and meet the people that can help you grow in your business.

The Everett Chamber of Commerce has a mission to create and advance a favorable climate of economic development and growth for its members. The Chamber serves as a unifying voice for all its’ member while acting as an advocate for issues that may impact the business community.

For any questions on this event or the Everett Chamber of Commerce, please contact Cheryl Smith at (617) 387-9100 or via e-mail at [email protected]