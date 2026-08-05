City of Everett celebrates Nepal Day with GBNC

The City of Everett joined the Greater Boston Nepali Community (GBNC) in celebrating Nepal Day, welcoming residents and visitors to Glendale Park for an afternoon of culture, music, food, and community.

On Sunday, August 2, hundreds gathered at Glendale Park where local vendors filled the baseball field with authentic Nepali cuisine, including Dal Bhat Tarkari, Momos, and Sel Roti. Throughout the afternoon, attendees enjoyed traditional music, cultural performances, and Nepali dance, creating a vibrant celebration of one of Everett’s many diverse communities.

“Everett is proud to be home to so many cultures and traditions, and Nepal Day is a wonderful example of what makes our community unique,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “It’s always inspiring to see so many people come together to celebrate, learn from one another, and enjoy a day that reflects the diversity of our city.”

Founded in 1989, the Greater Boston Nepali Community is a thriving association of Nepalis and friends of Nepal living throughout the greater Boston area. Today, the organization includes more than 600 students, professionals, and families.

“On behalf of the GBNC, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the City of Everett for partnering with us in celebrating Nepal Day 2026 for the fourth consecutive year,” said Sandip Bhattarai, President of the Greater Boston Nepali Community. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to share Nepal’s rich culture, traditions, music, dance, and cuisine while bringing together people from all backgrounds in the spirit of unity and inclusion. We sincerely thank Mayor Robert Van Campen, the City Council, city officials, volunteers, sponsors, and our community partners for their continued support. Their commitment to celebrating diversity has helped make Nepal Day a meaningful and successful community tradition. We look forward to continuing this valued partnership for many years to come.”

Nepal Day is one of many cultural celebrations held throughout Everett each year, reflecting the City’s commitment to embracing its diverse communities and creating opportunities for residents to learn from and celebrate one another.