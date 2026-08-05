Crimson Tide Youth Football draws huge turnout for 2026 season

Crimson Tide Youth Football pre-season practices have begun, and the turnout is impressive.

Nick Olson, beginning his second year as president following the organization’s move from Pop Warner to American Youth Football (AYF) in 2025, reports that more than 300 athletes (football players and cheerleaders) are enrolled in the program.

Everett Crimson Tide Youth Football and Cheer President Nick Olson, pictured with his son, football player Caleb Olson.

“We started our year with practices at Everett Stadium last week, and this week we’re at Sacramone Park,” said Olson, a former Everett High football player who served in the United States Marine Corps. “We’re encouraged by the large influx of new players. We have double the number of cheerleaders and we have 35 additional football players. We’re going to have well over 300 participants this year (ages 6-14).”

The 14U cheer team, led by coach Deanna Massa, is the defending state champion and finished in the top five at Nationals in Kissimmee, Florida, Olson noted proudly. The 8U football team was a New England finalist.

The football teams will wear uniforms matching the San Francisco 49ers colors (scarlet and gold) worn by the Everett High football team. “We made sure we put the ‘E’ stickers on the helmets. We look identical to Everett High School,” said Olson.

Leo, Cafarella return as coaches

Olson announced that legendary coaches Chuck Leo and Frank Cafarella have returned to the program and will lead the Everett 8U football team. One of the players is Leo’s grandson, Mance McKinney.

Leo brings more than 45 years of football coaching to the program, with several league, state, and regional titles, and appearances in the nationals on his awe-inspiring resume.

“We’re happy to have these two outstanding coaches back and helping our program,” said Olson.

Olson said Everett High head football coach Rob DiLoreto has been very helpful to the Crimson Tide Youth Football organization.

“Rob has been very engaged with our program,” said Olson. “Any time we’ve called on Rob for his insight or guidance, he’s stepped up and opened the dialogue between Everett High and Everett youth football.”

Olson is being assisted on the executive board by vice president Julie Carapellucci, treasurer Diana Groux, secretary Ashley Franklin, football director LeRoy Heard, and cheer director Sheena DeSalvo.

Everett will open its regular season against Dorchester on Sunday, Aug. 30 at Everett Stadium.