Fabbo Wins Miss US Italia Pageant

By Cary Shuman

Everett native Victoria Fabbo was crowned Miss US Italia at the annual pageant held Sunday, July 26 at the Providence Marriott Downtown Hotel.

Fabbo called the entire pageant experience “extraordinary,” adding that she was “excited and proud because I know how much it means to my dad (Vittorio Fabbo).”

“My dad and his family came to America when he was 12 years old,” said Victoria. “They were farmers in the little village of Avellino, Italy. My three sisters (Nicole, Bianca, and Tina) and I have been able to enjoy visits to that region of Italy a few times. And my fiancé (Harvard student Nema Kheradmand) proposed to me there last year which was really special.”

Fabbo, who is a celebrity chef and TV host of “Fabulous Foods With Victoria Fabbo,” participated in evening gown and interview competitions before a panel of three judges.

“It was such a professionally-run pageant – Pat Cruz does a great job,” said Fabbo. “I enjoyed meeting the other contestants who were very nice and sweet, which I really appreciate.”

As Miss US Italia, Fabbo will begin making personal appearances at parades, feasts, parties, food festivals, and fundraisers.

Fabbo, 32, attended the George Keverian School in Everett through eighth grade and graduated from Wakefield High School in 2012. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Nutrition and an associate’s degree in Baking and Pastry Arts from Johnson and Wales College. She also has a Master of Public Health in Dietetics from the University of Massachusetts/Lowell.

Fabbo has earned plaudits for her volunteer work of teaching cooking classes to individuals with special needs.