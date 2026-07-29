Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Regis Students Showcase Scholarship at Third Annual Social Justice Research Symposium

Cosponsored by the Writing Program and the Center for Student Engagement, the symposium features student research panels, poster presentations, art/music displays and performances, and thesis slams from students across the university’s undergraduate and graduate programs.

“This is the third annual symposium bringing together the research and voices of students, faculty, and staff at Regis to explore unsolved issues in our local and larger communities,” said Associate Professor of the Writing Program and Symposium Coordinator Jennifer Krusinger, PhD. “At a time when AI plays an ever-more dynamic and unpredictable role in many of the professions and our society, this event underscores the power of our mission at Regis and our unique emphasis on the human role in identifying a need, taking responsibility, and developing solutions in a socially just way.”

Students who presented their research included:

Jalen Jones, of Everett , a Nursing major, presented on “Are Mental Health Treatments in African Americans Limited by Stigmas of Family and Society?”.

Krysonia Tavares, of Everett, a Nursing major, presented on “Why Mass Deportation is a Catholic Problem”.

Kameryn Montimes, of Everett , a Nursing major, presented on “Racial Bias in OBGYN Care and its Impact on Black Women”.