Environmental Remediation Underway at Former Everett High School

Special to the Independent

A former classroom is filled with discarded furniture, debris, and other materials awaiting removal.

Environmental remediation is underway at the former Everett High School at 548 Broadway as the City takes an important step toward preparing the building for future use.

While the former Everett High School closed in 2007, portions of the building have remained in regular use over the years. Other areas, however, have sat vacant for nearly two decades. Walking through those sections today reveals just how much time has passed. Floors have buckled, debris from deteriorating ceilings has collected in classrooms, and computers from the early 2000s still sit where they were left. Some rooms feel as though they were frozen in time, while others show the visible effects of years without regular use. In one science lab, broken glass covers part of the floor while lab tables, equipment, and classroom materials remain intact on the other side. The conditions highlight why environmental remediation is necessary before these spaces can safely be brought back into service.

The project is being funded through a one-time grant, allowing the City to complete the work without impacting the local operating budget. The remediation will help bring previously unused portions of the building up to today’s standards and preserve the property for future use.

“When I walked through one of the classrooms, my first thought was, ‘It’s sad we let it get this far,’” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “This building has been part of Everett’s history for generations, and we have a responsibility to take care of it. Whether it ultimately becomes part of our long-term solution to school overcrowding or serves another community purpose, preparing it now gives us options for the future.”

As the City works to address school overcrowding, one option under consideration is converting the former Everett High School into a middle school. The City is also evaluating the former Pope John XXIII High School property before any final decisions are made.

The City wants to reassure residents that the areas occupied by students and staff over the years have remained safe for use. The work taking place today is focused on preparing previously unused sections of the building for future occupancy.

To accommodate the project, the Wellness Center at the former Everett High School closed in June when remediation work began. The Eliot Family Resource Center has also been temporarily relocated during construction. Work on the building’s first floor and lower level is expected to be completed by September, with the Wellness Center anticipated to reopen around that time. The full remediation project is expected to continue through October as part of a multi-phase effort.

By completing this work now, the City is preserving an important community asset while ensuring it has more options to meet Everett’s future needs. No final decision has been made about the building’s long-term use, but the remediation will ensure it is ready for whatever comes next.