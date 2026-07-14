Sports Community Fondly Remembers Legendary Sports Writer Danny Ventura, 66

By Cary Shuman

Everett coaches and the entire Massachusetts sports community are paying tribute to Donato “Danny” Ventura, the legendary Boston Herald sportswriter who died on July 7, 2026, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66.

Mr. Ventura, known warmly by his readers as Danny V, was highly respected in Everett, where he was a frequent visitor to Veterans Memorial Stadium during the Crimson Tide football program’s run of Super Bowl titles under head coach John DiBiaso.

Ventura’s royal presence in the press box seemingly elevated the aura of the inter-conference matchups. Everett fans and personnel such as Voice of the Crimson Tide Josh Del Gaizo always extended a warm welcome to the popular Herald scribe. Ventura’s many admirers in Everett truly enjoyed Danny V’s “Sweet 16” rankings and weekly predictions.

DiBiaso had a professional and personal relationship with Ventura, who like other journalists, enjoyed conversing with DiBiaso and exploring his reservoir of knowledge about football and keen insights on coaching high school sports.

“Danny was a good friend,” said DiBiaso, who is now the head football coach at Catholic Memorial. “He did an incredible job covering high school sports. He was a legend. He’s a throwback to a long bygone era when guys covered high school before the days of pro football and college football. His “Sweet 16” and predictions were read by everybody. He was so dedicated to his job, making sure he got every score before there was internet. He would track statistics of the players, because he didn’t want anyone to go unrecognized or not get the recognition they deserved.”

Everett head football coach Rob DiLoreto also had a long-time friendship with Ventura.

“I met Danny over 30 years ago, and I grew to have this respectful, loving friendship,” said DiLoreto. “Danny was a true advocate for high school sports, but he took a special liking to football. He was a man of integrity and represented all that is good about high school sports.”

Malden Catholic head football coach Joe Gaff, an Everett police sergeant, admired Ventura’s ability to place the spotlight on the student-athletes.

“Danny Ventura was always a true gentleman that put the kids first,” said Gaff. “He always made it about the kids. He wanted to do his best and give the athletes recognition. He was just a really good guy. This is a terrible loss.”

Paul Halloran, part of the broadcast duo for Everett High School football games on local television, noted Ventura’s coverage of the Harry Agganis All-Star Games, of which Halloran is the executive director.

“Danny Ventura combined a tireless work ethic and a wealth of institutional knowledge with a deep passion for his job and an endearing personality,” said Halloran. “He was a genuinely good guy who cared more than most. His coverage of the Agganis All-Star Games over the years was most appreciated and the Foundation was proud to present him with the David C. Weidner Media Award in 2007. I enjoyed our many conversations and interactions over the years, and I will miss him greatly.”

Former sportswriter David O’Connor, director of communications for Everett public schools, said respectfully about Ventura, “I’ll never walk into Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium without thinking about Danny V. He was an unparalleled professional and even better person, and I join the countless people who had the pleasure of knowing him in sending my thoughts to his wife and family.”

Former colleagues

also pay tribute

Jim Clark, current assistant director of the MIAA and former high school sports editor at the Boston Herald, lauded Ventura’s work ethic and passion for high school sports.

“I’m pretty confident that I wouldn’t be where I am today without Danny,” said Clark. “After spending my first two years at the Herald on the sports copy desk, I agreed to take over as the high school editor in August 2000. Having Danny alongside – with his tireless work ethic, incredible passion for high school sports and telling the stories of student-athletes, and incredible institutional knowledge – was an invaluable asset.

“I am proud of the work we did together and I am grateful to have been able to call him a friend and colleague for so many years. Danny was also incredibly supportive in my move to the MIAA, and we maintained that professional relationship right up until his retirement a year ago.

“Danny’s impact on high school sports in Massachusetts will never be forgotten,” concluded Clark.

Matt Roy, who covered games for the Herald under Ventura’s helmsmanship, expressed his gratitude to Ventura for his kindness and helpfulness in his sportswriting career.

“It is so typical of the person Danny was that not many of us knew he was battling cancer,” said Roy. “That’s just how he was, staying out of the spotlight and shining it on others.

“I’ve known Danny for nearly my entire career, and he always was so kind and helpful to me when I started out. To eventually become one of those guys who he trusted to be part of his staff was a dream come true and all of us will work our tails off to reward that faith he had in us.

“It’s been said many times over the last few days and I couldn’t agree with it more: The likes of him probably won’t come around again. He was the best and it’s a loss that is immeasurable,” said Roy.