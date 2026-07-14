Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Books and Brews, Short Path Distillery (71 Kelvin St). Saturday, July 25th at 1pm. The Everett Public Libraries is partnering with Night Shift Brewing and Short Path Distillery to discuss good books over good brews with great company! This month we’re reading Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at Short Path Distiller to discuss the book.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, Monday, July 20th at 6:00 pm. In Dis cuss Pamela Kelley’s The Nantucket Inn. Books are available at the Parlin Circulation Desk.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Discuss Whose Body? by Dorothy L. Sayers. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Stationery Café, Parlin YA Room. Thursdays from 3-5pm. Join us every Thursday afternoon in the summertime at our stationery station in the YA Room! BYO stationery or borrow some of the library supplies as we work on scrapbooking, letters, card-making, and other paper crafts. Suggested for age 14+

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays at 3PM, Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Explore, create and get dramatic with this fun interpretive program for kids ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies Parlin Meeting Room, Friday, July 24th at 3 PM, Join us in the Parlin Library Meeting room on Friday, July 10th at 3PM for Friday Family Movies featuring Paddington in Peru – Rated PG. Fresh hot popcorn will be served.

Mixed Media Art. Parlin Craft Room, Saturday July 25th at 11 AM. Try out a new art medium every week with our guest art instructor. For children ages 5 – 12. Registration required, see website for details.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, July 25th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up. This program will run every Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 PM unless otherwise noted on our online calendar.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Story to Screen: Family Movies Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, 12 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch movies that were once stories on the page. Can you answer the question: what was better, the book or the movie? Join us this week for the 2009 Animated film “The Tale of Despereaux,” based on the book by Kate DiCamillo.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?