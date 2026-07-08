News in Brief

Everett Council on Aging Offers Free Self-Defense and Strength Class for Older Adults

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen and the Everett Council on Aging are inviting residents age 60 and older to participate in a free eight-week self-defense and strength-building class at the Connolly Center.

Beginning Thursday, July 16, the program will be led by Sensei Bill Powers and is designed specifically for older adults. Participants will improve their strength, balance, self-defense awareness, and confidence in a fun, supportive, and welcoming environment.

“Helping our older adults stay active, healthy, and confident is an important part of building a strong community,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “This program is a great opportunity for residents to improve their physical well-being while learning practical skills in a supportive setting.”

Classes will be held every Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street, for eight weeks.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required.

To register or learn more, please contact Joanne at 617-394-2260.

An Interactive Wildlife Program for Kids at the Shute

Shute Children’s Library – 781 Broadway, Everett – Thursday, July 16th at 12 PM

With Summer Vacation (and the summer reading challenge) in full swing, the Shute Memorial Library is excited to host author and wildlife ecologist Brad Timm for an engaging and educational program, inspired by his new illustrated nature book, America is Wild!

Timm takes children on a coast-to-coast exploration of incredible animals and plants from all 50 States while building observation, critical thinking, teamwork, and communication skills through exciting, hands-on challenges. Featuring high-energy activities including Habitat Adventure Stations, Animal Olympics, Wildlife Scavenger Hunts and more, this is not a presentation, but a fascinating adventure that keeps children eager to learn more! This program is designed for children 7-12 years old.

Interested in other summer programs at the Everett Public Libraries? Check out our online calendar at everettpubliclibraries.org.

Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Upcoming World Cup Watch Parties

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a continuing slate of free, family-friendly watch parties for the remaining FIFA World Cup matches, giving residents across Boston’s neighborhoods an opportunity to celebrate the tournament together.

“Boston is a city of champions, and that spirit has been on full display throughout this World Cup,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As matches continue throughout July, we’re creating more free opportunities for fans to gather, cheer on their teams, and build community. We’re grateful to all of our partners across the City for helping us to create safe, welcoming, and exciting spaces to enjoy the knockout matches with family and friends.”

The next upcoming event will be a Quarter Final match on Thursday, July 9, hosted at Christopher Columbus Park at 4 p.m. No registration is required for this city-sponsored event.

There will also be watch parties for the remaining matches of the tournament, but locations will be announced at a later date. These upcoming viewings include the Semi Final matches on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m., the Third Place Match on Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m., and the Final Match on Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to support local businesses during the tournament. For the latest updates and details on the city’s watch parties, visit www.boston.gov/watchparties.