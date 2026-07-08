NeighborHealth Convenes Statewide Leaders to Advance Maternal Health Equity

Special to the Independent

NeighborHealth brought together elected officials, clinicians, maternal health advocates, and community leaders at the Massachusetts State House on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, for “Community Maternal Health: Strengthening the Delivery of Care,” a forum focused on identifying community-driven solutions to improve maternal health care outcomes for families and reduce inequities across Massachusetts.

Led by Mimi Gardner, MPH, LICSW, Vice President and Chief of Community Partnerships and Health Impact at NeighborHealth, and sponsored by Massachusetts Senator Liz Miranda, the event addressed persistent challenges in maternal and perinatal health, including rising rates of severe maternal morbidity (SMM) and inequities across race, geography, and socioeconomic status. Throughout the morning, speakers highlighted actionable strategies to strengthen care delivery, expand access, and ensure more equitable outcomes across the Commonwealth.

“This important conversation honors the voices of birthing people across Massachusetts, whose experiences continue to guide this work,” said Gardner. “Together, doulas, midwives, public health leaders, and policymakers are advancing solutions to ensure every family is heard, valued, and supported with the care they deserve.”

Participants also reviewed community-informed recommendations aligned with ongoing legislative priorities, including strengthening the maternal health workforce and advancing reimbursement pathways for doulas and midwives to support safe, respectful, and equitable care.

The convening featured remarks and participation from local and statewide leaders including:

• Senator Liz Miranda, 2nd Suffolk District, Massachusetts

• State Representative Marjorie Decker

• Dr. Kiame Mahaniah, Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services

• Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission

• Michael Curry, President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers

• Dr. Ndidiamaka Amutah-Onukagha, Center for Maternal Health Advancement, Tufts University

“We know the disparities. We know the data. We know the solutions. The question is: What will it take to fully commit to maternal health equity?,” said Senator Miranda. “Black and Brown women continue to face unacceptable barriers to safe and respectful care. If we are serious about changing outcomes, we must invest in community-led solutions, listen to those most impacted, and ensure that equity is at the center of every policy decision we make.”

“Every mother deserves dignity, and together we can build a system that truly listens and cares,” said Dr. Amutah-Onukagha. “By leading with equity and compassion, we can create a future where every family thrives – rooted in justice and joy.”

The event underscored the importance of community-led solutions in shaping policy, fostering alignment between community priorities and state-level efforts to advance maternal health equity for families across Massachusetts.

NeighborHealth continues to lead this work through innovative, community-centered models of care and partnerships that expand access and strengthen maternal health services across the Commonwealth.

FAN EXPO Boston, the three-day pop culture extravaganza, is set towelcome 60+ of the world’s top comic creators alongside an all-star lineup of celebrity guests, animation and gaming voice actors, cosplayers, and more at the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center (MCEC), August 7–9. As Boston’s biggest pop culture event, FAN EXPO brings together fans of comics, manga, anime, TV shows, movies, gaming, and more to celebrate with friends, family, and, of course, the creators and stars who bring their favourite stories to life.

Featured comic creators include:

• Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman, DC K.O.)

• Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Wonder Woman)

• Ryan Ottley (Invincible, Battle Beast, Amazing Spider-Man)

• Dan Mora (DC K.O. Knightfight, World’s Finest, Transformers, Justice League Unlimited)

• Paul Dini (Legendary Creator- Batman, Superman, Justice League, Co-Creator of Harley Quinn)

• Jason Aaron (Absolute Superman, Bug Wars)

• Mark Brooks (Superstar Cover Artist)

• Mitch Gerads (Batman: Brave and the Bold, Mister Miracle)

A full list of comic book creators in attendance can be found here. Local creators include: Ian Chase Nichols (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Joe St. Pierre (Spider-Man, Venom).

“Comic artists are the foundation of the superhero explosion in pop culture both through their artistic creations and through the movie industry. We are proud that FAN EXPO Boston continues to give them a spotlight at our show,” said Andrew Moyes, VP of FAN EXPO HQ. “Fans and collectors have the opportunity to own rare and valuable editions through the purchase of our VIP and Ultimate Fan packages.”

Along with exclusive benefits all VIP and Ultimate packages include a Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1 Blind Bag. Fans will also receive exclusive collectible merchandise, including a limited-edition lithograph and other FAN EXPO-exclusive items available only through premium ticket packages.

Special event opportunities for fans to engage directly with top comic creators include:

• Meet Legendary Comic Creators: You’re not going to believe the lineup of comic creators we’re bringing to the show. The stars of the comic industry will be hosting workshops and panels, meeting fans, and drawing all weekend long.

• Scott Snyder And Tom King Comics Experience: Two of your favorite comic superstars are teaming up for a special comics experience. Secure your spot at the exclusive Q&A, autograph signings, and to take home special edition merch.

• Comics Xplosion: Get ready for the ultimate art battle on Saturday, August 9 at 7:30 PM at the Aloft Boston Seaport District. Watch incredibly talented illustrators go head-to-head in real time, racing against the clock to create stunning pieces featuring your favorite characters. It’s an intense creative showdown with a DJ spinning beats to fuel the energy. When the dust settles, you can snag one of the masterpieces you just watched come to life. Just flash your FAN EXPO Boston badge and dive into the action.

• Kubert School: Do you love drawing? Whether you’re new to the world of art or a master illustrator, sharpen your skills by taking a class with the talented instructors at The Kubert School. Visit their booth on the show floor to participate in a skills lab and watch master artists at work.

• Creator Spotlights: We’re putting your favorite comic legends in the spotlight. Join us all weekend long as the comic industry’s greatest creators share their tips, tricks, and stories at FAN EXPO Boston.

• Sketch Duels and More: Check out your favorite comic artists as they go “pen to pen” in this thrilling competition. Plus, you can enter to win the original art they produce once they’re done. Sketch Duels are awesome to witness as these friendly competitions reveal who’s got the edge in comic book illustration.

• Sketches, Lithographs, And Limited Art Prints: If you’re looking for original artwork then you’ll want to hit up Artist Alley and our Comic Creator area next to it. Some artists will even be taking commissions on site, so keep an eye out to see where you can score stunning pieces for your collection.

• Get Your Comic Books Signed: Have a comic created by someone on our guestlist? Bring it to the show to get it signed by the original creator.

• Artist Alley: Head on down to Artist Alley to pick up some stunning art to show off your fandom. Here you’ll find it all – comics, graphic novels, limited edition prints, stickers, bookmarks, and best of all, original art and sketches.

• Workshops, Demos, and Panels: Take your craft to the next level at our amazing seminars and workshops held by the pros of the industry. With professionals leading the way, you’ll learn how to level up your skills in the real world.

FAN EXPO show hours:

Friday, August 7, from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, Saturday, August 8, from 10:00am to 7:00pm and Sunday, August 9, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now. There are multiple options for tickets, including single day child, youth, adult, and family passes, as well as Ultimate and VIP packages. To learn more about the different packages or to purchase tickets, visitwww.fanexpoboston.com.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO and Dallas FAN FESTIVAL. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.