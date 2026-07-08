Everett Selected for Statewide Bikeshare Program to Help Older Adults Ride with Confidence

Special to the Independent

Courtesy Photos

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen joins MassDOT officials, community partners, and participants for a Bluebikes ride during the launch of the Golden Gears program at 7-Acre Park.

MassDOT Undersecretary of Transportation Policy Samantha Silverberg speaks during the program launch event at 7-Acre Park.

The City of Everett has been selected as one of just three Massachusetts communities to participate in a new bikeshare education program designed to help adults ages 50 and older build confidence using bicycles and local bikeshare services.

Made possible through an AARP Community Challenge Flagship Grant awarded to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the Golden Gears program will provide Everett residents with free, hands-on instruction, guided rides, and peer support to encourage safe, comfortable use of bikeshares and other active transportation options.

Everett joins Worcester and Springfield as the inaugural host communities for the Golden Gears program.

Participants will take part in a free two-day “confidence clinic” that includes basic riding instruction, bicycle safety education, access to riding equipment, and bikeshare passes. The program will also feature guided group rides and community conversations where participants can share their experiences and learn from fellow riders.

“Creating transportation options is only part of the equation. We also need programs that help people feel confident taking advantage of them,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “This initiative gives older adults the support and encouragement they need to try bikeshare, stay active, and remain connected to their community. We’re proud that Everett was selected for this program and grateful for the opportunity to bring these resources directly to our residents.”

The program is intended for older adults who are interested in biking but may be hesitant to get started. Through classroom instruction, hands-on practice, and guided rides, participants will gain the skills and confidence needed to safely use bikeshare as a convenient option for recreation, exercise, and local transportation.

“This program is intentionally practical,” said Kristopher Carter, MassDOT Chief Innovation Officer. “It is about meeting people where they are, answering questions, providing hands-on support, and helping older adults feel comfortable and confident using available transportation options that may be less familiar to them. Bikeshare can be a convenient and affordable way to connect to trails, transit, local destinations, and community life, and we want more people to feel empowered to use it.”

The initiative builds on ongoing investments in safer, more accessible transportation throughout Massachusetts while helping older adults take advantage of expanding micromobility options in their communities. In addition to the confidence clinics, the program will include educational resources, participant feedback, and outreach materials that can serve as a model for communities across the Commonwealth.

More information about clinic dates, registration, and eligibility will be announced as it becomes available.