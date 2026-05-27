Garcia Honors Corinne Beckett at Second annual Military Appreciation Awards Ceremony

Special to the Independent

Shown (left to right) are Representative Garcia, Veterans Services

Deputy Secretary Andrea Gayle-Bennett, Chrissy Wilson, Corinne

Beckett.

State Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) proudly honored Corinne Beckett at the second Annual Military Appreciation Day ceremony held in the Massachusetts State House’s historic House Chamber, recognizing her dedicated military service and continued contributions to the veteran community.

Hosted by the Executive Office of Veterans Services in collaboration with the Massachusetts Legislature, the annual event brought together veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and state leaders from across the Commonwealth. Each legislator was invited to nominate a member of their local military community, with 138 individuals recognized this year for their service and impact.

Corinne Beckett served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was activated to Active Duty with the 1173rd out of South Boston in support of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm from 1991 to 1992. Her service during this critical period reflects her courage, dedication, and commitment to protecting our nation. Today, she continues to serve her community as an active member of the Chelsea Veterans’ Home, where she currently lives and remains a strong and supportive presence among fellow veterans.

During the ceremony, Beckett was presented with an official Governor’s citation and a commemorative challenge coin in recognition of her service, as well as a celebratory citation from Representative Garcia. Beckett was joined by her CNA, Chrissy Wilson, who accompanied her to receive the award. After working together over the past three years, they have developed a truly special bond grounded in trust, compassion, and mutual respect. The program featured remarks from Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, and other state and military leaders, highlighting the importance of honoring those who have served and continue to contribute to their communities.

“I’m proud to recognize Corinne Beckett for her military service and continued commitment to the veteran community,” said Representative Judith Garcia. “Her contributions reflect the strength, resilience, and dedication of our local military community. It was an honor to celebrate her service at the State House, especially as we approach Memorial Day and reflect on the sacrifices made by so many.”

Military Appreciation Day was established in 2025 by the Healey-Driscoll Administration to honor individuals who have served our country and continue to strengthen communities across Massachusetts. The ceremony concluded with a reception for honorees and their families, providing an opportunity to celebrate their service and connect with fellow veterans and leaders.