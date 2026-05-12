Council Requests Meeting with Encore Boston Harbor Officials

By Cary Shuman

The City Council will invite representatives from Encore Boston Harbor to its next meeting to discuss some questions relating to the world-class resort/casino and Encore’s “lack of communications” with the 11-member board.

The Council’s request for an in-person meeting with Encore officials came as councillors were reviewing “a petition requesting the renewal of an innholder’s license for Encore Boston Harbor, [located at] 1 Broadway.”

In introducing a suggestion to refer the matter to government operations or community development subcommittees, Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins said, “We just haven’t had updates from them for a while, and it used to be that any time we asked a question, the administration would just make it disappear.”

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers said, “I also have questions. So would it be feasible to put an item on the agenda to invite them [Encore] for clarification questions and a general status update?”

Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio took the discussion to a whole new level when he asked rhetorically, “This is a [license] renewal and they’re doing something that we don’t like – we can shut them down?”

“We’ve got questions. My colleagues have got questions. They [Encore] should come up here and answer the questions. If not, I’m saying, ‘let’s not renew it.”

Councilor-at-Large Wayne Matewsky, who at a recent meeting asked for Las Vegas-style shows at Encore, complained that “there’s no communications with this casino, and there never has been.”

“This is a multi-billion dollar place, and there’s no savoir-faire here,” continued Matewsky. “I’ve never seen a company like this. When I was state representative, I went to every hearing, there must’ve been ten of them. There’s no communication. Maybe I’m missing something here. I just want to be proud of this casino.”

Matewsky did praise the resort/casino itself, calling Encore “a beautiful structure with some great restaurants.”

Encore Boston Harbor, which opened in June of 2019 on the old Monsanto site, gives visitors a true Las Vegas experience. The hotel rooms are five-star magnificent, while the gaming tables, sportsbook, and Poker Room make you feel as if you are in The Entertainment Capital of the World. The dealers are genial and professional, and there are plenty of extra betting options at the tables, including one where you can win hundreds of thousands on a single lucky hand in Blackjack. Encore also generates more than $30 million annually for the city.

But Matewsky and his colleagues want an open line of communications with Encore officials.

Ward 4 Councilor Holly Garcia made a motion to “invite representatives from Encore to come up and answer questions.”

Martins seconded the motion, stating, “I think this a great time where we actually have leverage to really give them an opportunity for some accountability, partnership, and better communication.”

Council President Stephanie Smith conducted a voice vote, and the result was unanimous in favor of scheduling a meeting with Encore officials.