News Everett Bank Volunteers at ‘A Bed for Every Child’ Event by Independent Staff • May 12, 2026 • 0 Comments Cary Shuman Photo Continuing its outstanding commitment to community service projects, Everett Bank had a contingent of volunteers at the Lynnfield Rotary Club’s ‘A Bed For Every Child,’ effort on Saturday, May 2. The Everett Bank group helped build new beds for children in need across the state. The event was part of an initiative by the Lynn-based Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. Shown at the event are (from left) Federico Erebia, Jim Jordan, Laura DiFava, Patti Frati, Mike Catalano, Tina Baptista, and Karli Regan.