Triangle, Inc. honors Everett Public Schools and City of Everett with Inclusion Community Award

Special to the Independent

Shown (left to right) are Robert Moreschi, Director of Facilities for Everett Public Schools; Everett Mayor Robert J. Van Campen; Drew Warren, Triangle, Inc. Chief Program Officer; Rachel Kaprielian, Triangle, Inc. CEO; and William D. Hart, Superintendent of Everett Schools, attended Triangle’s annual awards ceremony

and fundraiser, “Celebrate.” Triangle presented this year’s Inclusion Community Award to the Everett Public Schools and the City of Everett.

Triangle, Inc. presented this year’s Inclusion Community Award to the Everett Public Schools and the City of Everett for their supportive group employment partnership at the organization’s annual fundraising event in Cambridge.

Everett Mayor Robert J. Van Campen and Everett School Superintendent William D. Hart accepted the award in recognition of their leadership and commitment to fostering inclusion in the community and schools.

“Everett is one of the original “Triangle” communities, alongside Malden and Medford, and we are thrilled to honor them with this award,” said Triangle, Inc. CEO Rachel Kaprielian. “Our partnership with the school district demonstrates their commitment to disability inclusion and provides Triangle program participants with opportunities to build job skills and earn a paycheck.”

More than 200 guests attended Triangle’s annual awards ceremony and fundraiser, Celebrate, at the Regattabar at the Charles Hotel in Cambridge on April 29. The event raised $125,000 for Triangle, a Malden-based nonprofit that offers innovative and comprehensive programs providing employment and independent living skills for people with disabilities.

Each year, four Triangle program participants work three-days per week as a team to clean up school buildings in Everett, earning a paycheck while they build their employment skills.

Group employment is often the springboard Triangle participants need on their pathway to competitive employment. Since starting its Inclusion Community program in late 2024, eight municipal partnerships have created more than 25 new employment opportunities for Triangle participants.

For more information about Triangle, Inc., visit https://triangle-inc.org.