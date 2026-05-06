A new season begins on The Greenway: Artist Rixy to bring 2026 Dewey Square mural to life

Special to the Times-Free Press

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy is delighted to welcome Boston-born artist Rixy, who will begin work this week on the 2026 Dewey Square Mural—one of the city’s most vibrant and visible canvases for public art.

From May 1, 2026, through the first week of June, neighbors, community members, and visitors are invited to watch the artwork come to life in real time, as Rixy and her all-women painting team bring a bold new vision to the heart of downtown.

Selected through the Conservancy’s first-ever national open call in partnership with Embrace and Everyone 250, Rixy’s upcoming mural, The Midnight Ride, reimagines familiar histories through world-building, storytelling, and meaningful dialogue—inviting visitors of all ages to pause, reflect, and see themselves within a shared, continually evolving story.

Throughout the mural painting process, community members, families, and visitors are invited to stop by, take in the process, and return often as new details emerge each day. Whether it’s a morning coffee break with colleagues or a picnic lunch with friends, join us at The Greenway during the month of May to witness contemporary art coming to life in Boston.

Key dates for the public and media include:

April 20–25: Scrape and prime the previous mural

April 24 (1–4 PM): Aerial lift training for mural team and Conservancy employees

May 1 – June 5 (weekdays 9 AM to 6 PM): Mural painting in progress at Dewey Square

May 21 (12–1 PM): Meet the Muralist Lunch & Learn with Rixy at the Dewey Square Mural

June 16 (12–1 PM): Online Artist Talk with Rixy Learn more about Rixy, her work and what it takes to paint large-scale walls. RSVP via Eventbrite to receive the Zoom link.

June 27 (3–6 PM): Opening Reception & Community Celebration for the completed mural

Since 2012, the Dewey Square Mural has served as a dynamic canvas for contemporary public art in Boston, welcoming millions of visitors each year and sparking connection, curiosity, and joy in a shared civic space.

This summer, Rixy’s mural offers a fresh invitation to engage with our shared histories, reimagine accepted narratives, and envision new futures together.

Follow along on our Instagram @greenwaypublicart or learn more at https://www.rosekennedygreenway.org/rixy

The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston and one of the most visited attractions in the Commonwealth, welcoming millions of visitors annually. The Greenway is managed by the Greenway Conservancy, a nonprofit responsible for the administration and care of the park. The majority of the Conservancy’s annual budget is made up of generous donations from the community, and it is with their support that the Conservancy cultivates a gathering space where all are welcome and celebrated.

The Dewey Square Mural is funded, in part, by Massachusetts250, Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, Meet Boston, Holland America, and an Anonymous Donor.

Public Art on The Greenway is made possible with major support from the Barr Foundation, Goulston & Storrs, the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation, and the Wagner Foundation. Additional support is provided by the Deborah Munroe Noonan Memorial Fund, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, Robert & Doris Gordon, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and The New Commonwealth Fund.

Special thanks to our co-commissioning partners Embrace and Everyone 250 and our project partner, Marr Companies.