Sansone continues family legacy with Boston Marathon debut, raises $15,000 for Tierney Learning Center

Special to the Independent

Rachel Sansone and her father, Everett High School teacher Bob Sansone.

The spirit of community and dedication runs deep in the Sansone family, a truth beautifully exemplified by Rachel Sansone’s recent achievement at the Boston Marathon. On her first attempt at the iconic race, Rachel, daughter of EHS Special Education Teacher Bob Sansone and granddaughter of former Everett principal/teacher Bob Sansone and his wife Marguerite, completed the challenging course in an impressive 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 37 seconds.

More than just a personal triumph, Rachel’s marathon debut was a remarkable act of philanthropy. She successfully raised over $15,000 for the Tierney Learning Center, an organization dedicated to providing educational support and opportunities. Her efforts will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of many within the community.

The Sansone name has long been synonymous with education and community involvement in Everett. From her grandfather’s impactful tenure as a principal and teacher to her father’s current role in special education at EHS, the family’s commitment to nurturing young minds and contributing to the local fabric is undeniable. Rachel’s accomplishment adds another proud chapter to this distinguished legacy, blending athletic prowess with a profound commitment to a wonderful cause.

Congratulations to Rachel Sansone on a truly marvelous performance, both on the marathon course and in her inspiring fundraising efforts for the Tierney Learning Center. Her dedication serves as a shining example for us all.