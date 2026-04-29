EPS and City to Receive Inclusion Community Award

Special to the Independent

On Wednesday, April 29, Triangle is honoring the Everett Public Schools and City of Everett at its Annual Awards Ceremony & Fundraiser, Celebrate, at the Regattabar at the Charles Hotel, 1 Bennett St., Cambridge. The speaking program begins at 7:30 PM. Details are below. Please let me know if the Everett Independent is able to send a reporter and/or photographer to the event. I am also happy to send you a few photos and a write-up post-event.

At the event, Triangle will present this year’s Inclusion Community Award to the Everett Public Schools and City of Everett for their supportive group employment partnership. Each year, four Triangle program participants work three-days per week as a team to clean up school buildings, earning a paycheck while they build their employment skills. Group employment is often the springboard Triangle participants need on their pathway to competitive employment. Since starting the Inclusion Community program in late 2024, eight municipal partnerships have created more than 25 new employment opportunities for Triangle participants.

In recognition of the Everett Public Schools and City of Everett’s leadership on inclusion, Triangle will present the award to Everett School Superintendent William D. Hart, Mayor Robert J. Van Campen, and Director of Facilities Robert Moreschi.

In addition, Samantha Hurley, Everett School Committee Chairperson; Dennis Lynch, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, and Christopher Barrett, Assistant Superintendent of Finance, also plan to attend the event.