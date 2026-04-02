Obituaries 03-02-2026

Louis Cappucci Jr.

Of Revere

Louis Joseph Cappucci Jr. of Revere formerly of Everett and son of Louis Cappucci Sr. and Rita Cappucci passed on March 23, 2026. Beloved husband of 49 years to his wife Lana Patricia Cappucci and Loving father of Kristen Michelle Cappucci, Tiffany Noelle Cappucci and husband Gino Chiaravalloti Sr. Loving brother to late sister Judy A Nunez (Cappucci) husband Chris Nunez and brother David B. Cappucci and wife Kerry. He is survived by 5 beloved grandchildren Angelo, Rachel, Gino Jr., Mason and Mario. Funeral Service were hel on Wednesday on April 1, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. at the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home 331 Main St, Everett, MA Funeral Mass was Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, Everett, 38 Oakes Street, Everett, MA 02149