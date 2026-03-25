Healey awards $10 million to support World Cup-related events across Massachusetts 

Special to the Independent

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $10 million in grants to 17 recipients, including Everett Community Watch Party, through the Sports and Entertainment Events Fund Grant Program to support fan celebrations and community watch party events across Massachusetts celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Administered by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism (MOTT) within the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED), the program provides funding for operations, marketing and safety planning for World Cup-related events that promote tourism and support local economies across Massachusetts. The awards will fund programming in 25 communities, with events taking place throughout June and July.

“The World Cup will bring people from across the globe to Massachusetts, and we want very resident across our state to be part of that moment,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These events will create opportunities for residents and visitors to come together, celebrate the world’s game, support our local businesses and experience the energy and connection that sports can inspire. By investing in community celebrations across Massachusetts, we’re making sure this global event delivers for people in every region.”

“Great events are built through strong partnerships,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “From municipalities and tourism partners to nonprofit organizations and local organizers, collaboration is what makes moments like this possible. These grants will bring people together and make this global moment even more special for residents and visitors alike.”

Massachusetts will host seven matches during the 2026 World Cup between June 13 and July 9, 2026. These matches are expected to bring visitors from around the world, creating opportunities for communities statewide to participate in the celebration through locally organized events and festivals.

“Events like these create real economic opportunity for communities across Massachusetts,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “When residents and visitors gather for watch parties and festivals, they support local restaurants, hotels, shops, and small businesses while helping showcase the unique character of cities and towns across the state. These investments help communities participate in the excitement of the World Cup while strengthening local and regional economies.”

“These community celebrations will become an important part of the visitor experience during this global moment,” said Kate Fox, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. “Through these grants, celebrations are being made possible in communities across the Commonwealth, giving visitors and residents alike new opportunities to gather, explore, and connect with local destinations. We hope these experiences encourage people to spend a little extra time discovering the people, places, and stories that make Massachusetts special and enjoy a little ‘extra time’ in Massachusetts.”

The Sports and Entertainment Events Fund Grant Program was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2025 Supplemental Budget, which allocated $10 million to support costs associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including public safety, transportation, and celebrations.

To learn more about the Sports and Entertainment Fund Grant program, visit mass.gov. To learn more about Boston’s World Cup events, visit bostonfwc26.com.

The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism

Massachusetts is made for nights on the town, days on the trails, and everything in between. The mission of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism (MOTT) is to promote Massachusetts as a four-season leisure and business travel destination for domestic and international travelers and contribute to the state’s economic growth. MOTT offers assistance with itinerary planning, familiarization trips, images, and photographs and offers support in providing information to the travel trade, press, and media. To plan your trip to Massachusetts, please go to visitma.com.