MBTA restores bus service beyond pre-COVID levels and increases subway frequency  

Special to the Independent

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced its service updates which go into effect on Sunday, April 5. Service information is available now at MBTA.com/ServiceChanges.

Riders are strongly encouraged to check schedules in advance and to use the MBTA’s Trip Planner as well as the MBTA Go app to view live information.

“People rely on the MBTA every day to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments and many of our incredible businesses,” said Governor Healey. “Riders deserve service that is frequent and reliable. With bus service now exceeding pre-pandemic levels and more frequent subway trains, riders will see shorter wait times and more dependable trips across the system. This is why my administration and the Legislature have prioritized historic investments in the T. We have more work to do, but these improvements show real progress toward building a transportation system that people can count on.”

“Our seasonal service improvements reflect the decisions and process our workforce makes each day. It’s the MBTA’s priority to increase reliability and deliver more transportation options for our riders,” said Interim Secretary and General Manager Phillip Eng. “With more bus service than before the pandemic and increased subway frequency, we are continuing to make the MBTA a system that people can rely on and want to use.”

Subway Updates

This March, the MBTA put into service the final pair of CRRC Orange Line cars. With these new vehicles, as well as track and operational improvements, the number of scheduled weekday Orange Line trips increases by 8% to the highest level seen in recent recorded history—and exceeds the number of scheduled Red Line trips.

Orange Line: The frequency of trains is increasing all week due to continued track and procedure improvements.

Red Line: The frequency of trains is increasing during weekdays due to continued track and procedure improvements.

Starting around 8 PM each evening, riders should budget an additional 10 – 15 minutes of travel time if traveling between JFK/UMass and Ashmont and Braintree due to work at Columbia Junction. Work is anticipated to complete at the end of April. These efforts will improve the overall reliability of the Red Line.

Blue Line: Trip times will shift slightly to improve weekday reliability.

Green Line: Trip times will shift slightly to improve reliability every day on the B and E Branches and weekdays on the C Branch.

Bus Updates

Keeping the MBTA’s commitment to improving overall bus service through incremental operational changes and the Better Bus Project, the agency will continue to implement quarterly service improvements. This season, 37 bus routes across the system will see service increases and two routes will be upgraded to operate every 15 minutes or better. These improvements allow the MBTA to offer service at a level beyond Winter 2020 service levels. The MBTA is proud to offer more equitable service and options for transit dependent riders.

Route 85 and CT2. These two routes will be consolidated and called Route 85 beginning April 5. All trips will extend to Assembly. All stops between Assembly and Ruggles on Route 85 will be served.

Route 9 and SL2: These routes will become ‘Frequent Bus Routes’ and can be expected to run every 15 minutes or better on all days.

Routes 16, 24, 42, 96, 101, 220, 455: Frequency will increase.

Route 87: All trips will extend to Arlington Center, going beyond Clarendon Hill. This makes service simpler, easier to use, and provides new evening and Sunday service along Broadway in Arlington

Routes 40 and 50: The evening and Sunday combined 40/50 route will be replaced with more individual Route 40 and Route 50 service. Hours of service will increase on both routes every day of the week.

Route 226: New Sunday service between Braintree and Columbian Square in Weymouth begins.

Route 350: All trips will serve Burlington Mall Road. This provides more service to the Burlington Mall, Lahey Hospital, Wegmans, and other retail and medical destinations.

Route 714 and 716: A one-year service pilot to expand service on Routes 714 and 716 begins. Select Route 714 trips extend to Nantasket Junction. New Sunday service begins on Route 716. Seasonal weekend service to Houghton’s Pond will return on Route 716 beginning Saturday, May 23, 2026. Read the full release.

SL1: Earlier trips will depart at 5:30 AM from both South Station and Logan Airport on weekdays and from South Station on Saturdays.

For other runtime, reliability, and trip shift changes, see mbta.com/ServiceChanges for schedules.

Ferry Schedule Changes

Hingham/Rowes Wharf weekday service continues to operate year-round. Weekend service does not exist.

Hingham/Hull Ferry weekday service continues to operate year-round. Weekend service will resume on May 23, 2026 (Memorial Day Weekend).

East Boston Ferry weekday service will resume on Monday, March 30, 2026. Weekend service will resume on Saturday April 4, 2026.

Charlestown Ferry weekday and weekend service continues to operate year-round.

Lynn Ferry, Winthrop Ferry, and Quincy Ferry weekday service will resume Monday, April 27, 2026. Weekend service will resume on May 23, 2026 (Memorial Day Weekend).

For more information, visit mbta.com/ServiceChanges or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.