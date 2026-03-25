EHS softball team ready for another run to state tournament

The Everett High softball team has been eagerly preparing for another successful season ahead of the team’s 2026 season-opener next Wednesday (April 1) at non-league opponent Cambridge Rindge & Latin.

“We will have a mix of experienced and new young players looking to build on last year’s 15–6 record,” said long-time EHS head coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo, who is entering her 28th season at the helm of the Lady Crimson Tide program with a sterling career record of 363-201.

“Key positions up the middle will be held by returning starters, including our pitcher, catcher, shortstop, and center fielder,” said Poste-Schiavo. “Their experience will provide a strong foundation, both defensively and in leadership roles. However, we will need to adjust after graduating five starters last season, leaving several positions still up for competition as players work to earn their spots.’

The 2026 edition of the Lady Crimson Tide will be led by a trio of captains, senior Juliette Romboli and juniors Olivia Dresser and Mia Allen. Another returnee from last year is sophomore Arianna Osorio-Bonilla. New additions to the varsity include freshmen Breann Jasmin and Meghan Comerford; sophomore Morgan Salvi; juniors Kyleigh Ridlon, Makenzie Rivera, and Bianca Moran; and seniors Lindsey Sylva and Victoria Cutler.

“With many new players, we will need to focus in the early part of the season on development, consistency, and building team chemistry,” Poste-Schiavo continued. “We are optimistic that our leadership from the upperclassmen will help encourage growth in our underclassmen.

“Our goals for this season include continuing to build team chemistry, developing our young players, competing for a winning record and matching or exceeding last year’s 15–6 finish, and qualifying for postseason play,” added the coach. “Overall, the team is focused on growth, resilience, and competing at a high level throughout the season.”

Joining Poste-Schiavo on the varsity coaching staff this season will be Bridget Cifuni, who will be succeeding long-time assistant Jen Nigro in that position after Nigro decided that her last season would be in 2025.

Cifuni, who has been the EHS freshman coach for the past few years, played varsity softball for the Brooks School in North Andover and then at Brandeis University. Her positions included pitcher, shorstop, and outfield. Cifuni has been involved in coaching for eight years, including coaching the Voodoo AAU team for six years.

The Lady Crimson Tide’s schedule consists of 20 games, 14 of which will come with two contests against each of their seven Greater Boston League opponents (Chelsea, Revere, Medford, Malden, Somerivlle, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) and five with non-league foes Cambridge Rindge & Latin (2), Watertown (2), Triton, and Winthrop.

After Wednesday’s opener at Cambridge, the Tide will travel to Watertown next Thursday.

EHS spring sports season swings into gear

Everett High athletes will be springing into action in the coming week for the start of the 2026 spring sports season.

The Crimson Tide baseball team under the direction of head coach Malik Love will inaugurate their 2026 campaign when they travel to non-league opponents Mystic Valley next Wednesday (April 1) and Belmont next Friday.

The Crimson Tide, who will travel to Winthrop this Saturday for a pre-season scrimmage, will play a 20-game schedule consisting of two contests with each of their seven Greater Boston League opponents (Chelsea, Revere, Medford, Malden, Somerivlle, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) and six encounters with non-league foes Mystic Valley (2), Lynn Tech (2), Whittier Tech, and Belmont.

Coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo and the EHS softball team will open their 2026 season with a contest at non-league opponent Cambridge Rindge and Latin next Wednesday, April 1. They will trek to non-league foe Watertown next Thursday.

The boys volleyball team under the direction of coach Mike Fineran opens its season this Friday with a home match against non-league opponent Lowell. The Tide then will host two more non-league opponents, Pioneer Charter next Tuesday and Lawrence next Thursday.

Courtney Meninger and the EHS girls tennis team opens its season next Tuesday vs. non-league opponent Saugus and the boys tennis team, under new head coach Randy Boudreau, will swing into action next Thursday with a match vs. non-league rival Beverly.

Coach Jehu Cimea’s girls and boys outdoor track teams will open their season on April 7, as will coach Nicola Jones and her girls lacrosse team.

All-star honors for three EHS girls hoop captains

All three senior captains of the Everett High girls basketball team, Nicole Damaceno, Casey Martinez, and Katerin Landaverde Vazquez, have been named to the 2026 Greater Boston League all-star team.

“Their dedication, hard work, and sacrifice has been second to none for this program. We are so happy to celebrate them with this well-deserved honor,” said EHS head coach Riley Dunn. “We finished 7-13 this year, with many competitive games on the right side column. So much growth and progress has been made. We are continuing to build the program and our seniors truly set the standard with the legacy they leave behind.”