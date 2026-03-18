McGonagle Honored at Iwo Jima Remembrance Day

Last month, Rep. Joe McGonagle was awarded the Semper Fidelis Public Servant Award by the Marine Corps League of Massachusetts during their annual Iwo Jima Remembrance Day, honoring the heroes of Iwo Jima and the Marine Corps. McGonagle has long been a supporter of Iwo Jima Day and attendee at the event. The award is given to a public servicemember who honors the core values of the Marine Corps and fights for military members, veterans and their families.

“I am humbled to receive this award on behalf of my committee and in honor of the heroes of Iwo Jima,” said McGonagle. “These people are in a class of their own and whenever I am at these events, I am grateful to share their company and thank them for their service. I look forward to continuing to honor and serve the military and veteran communities in the Commonwealth.”

Rep. Joe McGonagle with Lynn Veterans Service Officer Mike Sweeney, Gung Ho Community Service Recipient Sarah Sweeney and two Marine Corps Veterans.

Emceed by Marine Corps. Veteran John MacGillivray, audiences members heard stories of the mission where “Uncommon valor was a common virtue,” and the bravery that surrounded the beaches of Iwo Jima. The ceremony also included drill performances by local ROTC and JROTC members. Additionally, Sarah Sweeney of the Massachusetts Military Friends Foundation was given the Gung Ho Community Service Award.