Markey calls for FCC Chairman Carr to resign following threats to revoke broadcast licenses over Iran War coverage 

Special to the Independent

Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, urging him to resign over his latest social media post threatening to revoke broadcasters’ licenses if they do not cover the illegal war with Iran with Donald Trump’s preferred narrative. Senator Markey highlights this post as an extraordinary abuse of FCC authority and a clear violation of the First Amendment, as well as the Trump administration’s latest authoritarian attempt to weaponize the FCC’s statutory authority to censor the media.

In the letter, Senator Markey wrote, “Your post on Saturday demonstrated your continued effort to turn the FCC into Trump’s personal speech police. … Your Saturday post is not an aberration. It is the latest and most dangerous step in a sustained campaign to use the FCC’s licensing authority as a weapon against broadcasters and journalists whose coverage displeases the Trump administration. … The FCC’s credibility depends on its willingness to exercise its authority on the merits, not at the direction of the President, and not as an instrument of retribution against journalism. You have once again shown that you are unwilling to maintain that independence and uphold your sworn oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, and I once again call on you to resign.”

Senator Markey has aggressively pushed back on the Trump administration’s efforts to attack news organizations and intimidate the media. In November 2025, Senator Markey asked unanimous consent to pass a resolution condemning President Trump’s suggestion that criticism of him is “illegal” and recognizing Americans’ constitutional right to criticize the president. Republicans blocked it. In September 2025, Senator Markey, Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) led seven of their colleagues in writing to Chairman Carr urging the FCC to cease its censorship of media organizations. Senator Markey then went to the Senate floor to ask unanimous consent to pass a resolution condemning Chairman Carr for his censorship of Jimmy Kimmel. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) objected without any explanation. In March 2025, Senators Markey and Luján, along with Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) introduced the Broadcast Freedom and Independence Act, legislation that would prohibit the FCC from revoking broadcast licenses or taking action against broadcasters based on the viewpoints they broadcast.

Read the full text of Sen. Ed Markey’s letter online at: www.markey.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/letter_to_carr_on_iran_war_censorship.pdf