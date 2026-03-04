EPS Receives a Substantial Grant from the Barr Foundation

Special to the Independent

Superintendent of Schools William D. Hart has announced a $160,000 grant award from the prestigious Barr Foundation. This grant is aligned with the Superintendent’s strategy to enhance teaching and learning across all grade levels. This impactful investment by the foundation recognizes the district’s commitment to providing a 21st-century education to Everett Public Schools (EPS) students.

The Barr Foundation, which has contributed more than $1.5 billion to charitable organizations and initiatives since its founding in 1997, has awarded a $160,000 grant to the Everett Public Schools (EPS). The grant is earmarked for the development and implementation of a unified instructional vision across Everett High School (EHS) and the Everett Alternative High School. Barr selected the EPS believing it is a district moving the needle on innovation and equity for its students.

“On behalf of the EPS, my thanks to the Barr Foundation for partnering with us to create multiple yet aligned pathways for students to get the most out of their high school education,” said Superintendent Hart. “I hope this is the start of an enduring relationship.”

Several administrators successfully steered the district through the Barr Foundation’s comprehensive and thoughtful application process, which began last year under EHS Principal Dennis Lynch and continued in 2025-2026 under current Principal Dr. John Braga. Superintendent Hart, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Student Success Dr. Margaret Adams, Director of Grants and Professional Development Kerri-Ann O’Donnell, and EHS Assistant Principal Karen Hughes were critical in preparing grant materials and meeting deadlines. Curriculum directors assisted with writing the narrative portions of the application.

“The definition of a team effort,” said Superintendent Hart. “We needed high-level contributions from several administrators, and I thank them all for doing their part.”

The grant will be used to establish a shared definition of high-quality instruction to ensure that high school students experience rigorous, purposeful, and culturally responsive learning. This unified instructional vision will serve as a foundation for coherent, equitable learning experiences across Everett High School (EHS) and the Everett Alternative High School (EAHS).

EHS is a comprehensive high school that serves more than 2,000 students and offers 19 Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Innovation Career pathways. EAHS serves students aged 16–22 who are pursuing flexible pathways to graduation. Housed in the Devens School, EAHS had an enrollment of 32 students (with 11 graduates) in 2024-2024. There are currently 60 students pursuing a high school diploma at EAHS, which has the room to grow to a capacity of 100 students. Many EAHS students work full-time, requiring flexible scheduling, competency-based progression, and academic-career integrated learning experiences.

“This is where the Barr Foundation grant helps us build a bridge,” said Superintendent Hart. “We will use this investment to co-create an instructional vision defining what all students will experience across our high school pathways.”

This is part of a larger transformation of the high school experience, so every student has access to rigorous and relevant learning. Teachers will share clear expectations while honoring flexibility for diverse learners. Students will engage in challenging work, take ownership of their learning, and connect academics to meaningful postsecondary goals. By leveraging the voices of multilingual and working students and the district’s unique dual-pathway structure, the EPS strives to ensure that every student is prepared to thrive in school, career, and life.

“In time, we want to see the best possible outcomes,” the Superintendent added. “This includes graduation rates of 90 percent or better, a noticeable jump in postsecondary enrollment, and narrowed achievement gaps.”

The Barr Foundation’s mission is to invest in human, natural, and creative potential, serving as thoughtful stewards and catalysts. As stewards, Barr nurtures vital community assets. Based in Boston, Barr works with nonprofits, foundations, the public sector, and civic and business leaders to elevate the arts and creative expression, advance solutions for climate change, and connect all students to success in high school and beyond.