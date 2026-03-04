Dorothy Martin Long Luncheon Celebrating Women’s History Month set for March 14

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host the third annual Dorothy Martin Long Luncheon in celebration of Women’s History Month on Saturday, March 14, at 12 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

The annual luncheon honors the legacy of Dorothy Martin Long while celebrating the leadership, resilience and lasting contributions of women in Everett and beyond. This year’s theme, “Reflections of Her: We Carry Legacy. We Create Synergy. We Are Every Woman,” highlights the strength, unity and intergenerational impact of women throughout the community.

Guests will enjoy an elegant high tea and lunch while gathering in reflection, connection and celebration. The City of Everett is proud to welcome City Council President Stephanie Smith as this year’s keynote speaker. As Council President, Smith leads the first majority-female City Council in Everett’s history.

“This luncheon is an opportunity to honor the women who have shaped our community and to celebrate those who continue to lead, inspire and uplift others every day,” said Mayor Van Campen. “Women’s History Month reminds us that progress is built on the strength, dedication and vision of women across generations.”

All are welcome to attend this meaningful afternoon of celebration and community. For more information, please contact Constituent Services at 617-394-2270.