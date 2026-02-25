DiDomenico Files for Re-election

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico is shown with his nomination papers for re-election.

Senator Sal DiDomenico has pulled nomination papers for his re-election to the State Senate. DiDomenico now needs to collect 300 signatures from constituents over the coming months to ensure his name will be listed on the ballot.

“Thank you to the residents of Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea, and Everett for your support, trust, confidence and friendship throughout my tenure, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue fighting on your behalf for critical funding and transformative legislation that improves daily life in my district and throughout Massachusetts,” said Senator DiDomenico. “You have given me one of the great honors of my life and I sincerely appreciate the privilege to serve you in the State Senate.”