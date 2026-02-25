McGonagle Announces Re-election Campaign

Rep. Joe McGonagle is shown with his nomination papers for re-election.

Earlier this month, Rep. Joe McGonagle visited Secretary of State William Galvin’s office to pull papers for his re-election campaign in seeking his seventh term as the State Representative for Everett. In his sixth term as State Representative, McGonagle was named House Chair of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, saw his bill An Act relative to assault and battery upon a transit worker, signed by Governor Maura Healey, secured $250,000 in the budget for various projects and improvements in Everett, received the DAV Legislator of the Year Award, the Marine Corps. Semper Fidelis Public Servant Award and worked with dozens of constituents on issues including housing, unemployment, immigration, disability payments and much more.

“It is truly the greatest honor to represent my home, the great city of Everett,” said McGonagle. “Everyday, I am working on issues to better the lives of our community and the people of the Commonwealth. This past year, I’ve learned so much. Even though I’ve been here for a few years now, I am always learning. However, it is the experience and relationships I’ve built on the Hill that have allowed me to be successful. I am a much better public servant now than I was when I began and I’d like to keep building on that momentum to push Everett forward. Experience is worth a lot and I hope my constituents will once again entrust me with this awesome responsibility to use my experience while continuing to learn how to best serve Everett.”

McGonagle will need to gather 150 signatures to officially be on the ballot for the September primary and November general election.

“My team and I are excited to keep working for the community,” said McGonagle. “I hope to see you on the campaign trail and never hesitate to reach out to us with any questions or concerns.