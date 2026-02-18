Van Campen Announces Information Session for Free Senior Meter Stickers

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will host an information session to help residents age 65 and older apply for the Senior Meter Sticker Program on Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edward G. Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street).

During the session, representatives from the Office of the Parking Clerk will be available to explain the program, answer questions and assist residents with completing their applications.

The Senior Meter Sticker Program is designed to ease the financial burden on older adults, particularly those living on fixed incomes. Eligible Everett residents with a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration may apply for a free senior meter sticker, which provides complimentary parking at all metered locations throughout the city.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our older residents to take advantage of programs that can help them save money,” said Mayor Van Campen. “By offering hands-on assistance, we’re making sure eligible residents have the support they need to access this benefit.”

The program officially launched on Jan. 1. Residents may also apply in person at Everett City Hall (484 Broadway) by bringing a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration. The sticker is limited to one per eligible resident and is valid for one calendar year.

For more information about the Senior Meter Sticker Program, please contact Constituent Services at 617-394-2270 or email Parking Director Adriana Indrisano at [email protected].