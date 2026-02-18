Zion Church Ministries Holds Black History Month Service

Zion Church Ministries, under the direction of its Senior Pastor Robert G. Brown and Worship Leader, Bishop Reginal E. Shearer, held a Black History Month Service Sunday, Feb. 15 at the church on Broadway, Everett.

The festive, informative, and joyous event was held in coordination with the national observance Black History Month.

The speeches were inspirationally stirring and most eloquently delivered. Deacon Ron Holliman of Zion Ministries masterfully presented the famous “I Have A Dream” speech by the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest orators in American history.

The Rev. Jeffrey Brown, Associate Pastor of the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, enlightened the audience with a breathtaking oration in his role as the guest preacher for the service.

Bishop Robert G. Brown followed the Rev. Brown at the podium, and the esteemed clergyman concluded the service with his remarks and benediction, expressing gratitude to the faithful for attending the event and extending his best wishes for a great year ahead.

Also highlighting the service was the vocal performance of the Zion Praise Team consisting of Bishop Regina E. Shearer, Deacon Trevon Carrington, Devon Moore, and Dominque Gooding.

“I thought it was a beautifully orchestrated the significance of Black History Month and the achievements of African American people,” said member Calvin T. Brown, who is a city councilor in Chelsea and also serves on the Deacon Board at Zion Church Ministries who hosted the event.