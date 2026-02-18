DiDomenico Recognizes Trooper Charles for Saving Man’s Life

Last week, Senator Sal DiDomenico recognized Massachusetts State Police Trooper Rassan Charles, an Everett resident, during Senate Formal Session for his extraordinary bravery saving a man’s life on the Tobin Bridge. Trooper Charles responded to what initially appeared to be an abandoned vehicle on the Tobin Bridge, but instead he encountered a man in deep distress, standing on a steel beam high above traffic, at one of the most vulnerable moments of his life. For nearly two hours, in the cold, Trooper Charles stood with him — not just as a law enforcement officer, but as a fellow human being. Drawing on his crisis negotiator training, he built trust, spoke with empathy, and repeatedly reminded the man of something we all need to hear in our darkest moments: that he was not alone.

“Trooper Charles is a true hero among us, and I am beyond proud to have a courageous and caring person like him protecting our residents and keeping our community safe,” said Senator DiDomenico.