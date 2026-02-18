Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Books and Brews, Night Shift Brewing (87 Santilli Hwy).Wednesday, February 25th at 6pm. The Everett Public Libraries is partnering with Night Shift Brewing and The Well Coffee House to discuss good books over good brews with great company! This month we will be reading Outlander by Diana Gabaldon. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at Night Shift Brewing to discuss the book.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group Parlin Meeting Room. Monday, February 23rd at 6:00pm. Discuss Liz Moore’s Long Bright River at the Parlin Library!

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, February 24th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Murder Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, February 26th at 12:00pm. Discuss Lisa Gardner’s Perfect Husband! Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Parlin Childrens

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, February 28th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, February 25th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up. This program will run every Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 PM unless otherwise noted on our online calendar.

Shute Children’s

Storytime at the Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?