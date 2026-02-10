Excellence that began in Everett: Paul Sagarino named Deputy City Manager of Finance of Chelsea

By Cary Shuman

Paul Sagarino, a member of one of Everett’s most outstanding and prominent families, has been named the new Deputy City Manager of Finance for the City of Chelsea.

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez appointed Sagarino to the key leadership position in January. He succeeds Michael Mason Jr., who now serves as Director of Finance and Operations for Randolph Public Schools.

Proud name, prolific

achievements

The name “Sagarino” is well known and highly respected throughout Everett for its scholastic and athletic achievements, and the family’s continuing, generous support of the city in multiple endeavors. Paul Sagarino is the son of Paul Sagarino Sr. and Joanne Sagarino of Everett. He is the older brother of John “Bubba” Sagarino, the greatest junior high basketball player in Our Lady of Grace School history and arguably one of Everett High’s best backcourtmen of all time, followed by a superb career at Bentley University. John was a leader of Coach John DiBiaso’s 1990-91 team that played in the Division 1 state championship game, falling to an undefeated (25-0) Springfield Central team in the final.

“He’s only a year younger than I am, so he got all the athletic talent,” said Paul Jr. proudly. “My brother had a very nice career.”

An excellent student, Paul attended local schools and graduated from Everett High School in 1989.

“I loved growing up in Everett,” said Paul. “I played basketball and tennis in high school. I was a reserve when my brother was a starter as a freshman. I dealt with a lot of adversity being the older brother while my younger brother is starting, and I’m on the bench.”

During his educational experience at Everett High School, Paul said he was inspired by Mr. John Dolan, the late sociology teacher, coach, and administrator.

Interestingly Mr. Dolan’s son, John Dolan Jr., was also a terrific basketball player at Our Lady of Grace and Pope John XXIII High School.

“Mr. Dolan was one of the most influential teachers of all time that I had at Everett High,” said Paul. “He was just a great all-around teacher, mentor, and friend. He played basketball at the University of Maine and his claim to fame was that he covered Dr. J (future NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving) when Dr. J. was at UMass. He told us that story a thousand times. I’m still friends with Mr. Dolan’s nephew, Robbie, who was the mayor of Melrose.

UMass and Northeastern graduate and a Certified Public Accountant

Following his four years at Everett High School, Paul Sagarino Jr. went on to attend the University of Massachusetts/Amherst where he received his undergraduate degree in Accounting. Paul also holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Northeastern University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a prestigious title that is quite beneficial in the finance industry and one that set the foundation to Paul’s flourishing career in state and municipal government.

A position of leadership

in an All-America City

As Chelsea’s Deputy City Manager of Finance, Sagarino will draw on his more than 20 years of municipal finance expertise to provide executive-level leadership coordinating the City’s complex financial operations, including budget development, long-range forecasting, grant administration, and policy formulation across multiple departments.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Paul Sagarino to Chelsea as the City’s new Deputy City Manager of Finance,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez, who led Chelsea to a national All-America City Award in 2025. “He was an ideal candidate for the position and brings a skill set shaped by many years as a municipal leader and public accountant. I look forward to working with him as we develop the upcoming budget and strive to maintain Chelsea’s nearly 30 years of financial excellence.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of the City of Chelsea,” said Sagarino. “I look forward to working with City Manager Maltez and the City Council to build upon the City’s strong financial foundation and continue the City’s practice of excellent financial management. Chelsea has so many great things going on and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Sagarino will be responsible for assisting City Manager Fidel Maltez in the preparation of the City’s annual operating and capital budgets, financial forecasting, collective bargaining, risk management, and developing and recommending city financial policies.

Prior to accepting the role in Chelsea, Sagarino served as Finance Director and Town Accountant for the Town of Bedford. He previously served as Burlington’s Town Administrator and held finance positions with the Town for 14 years. He serves on the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Fiscal Affairs Committee and holds a Certificate in Costing Labor Contracts from the University of Connecticut School of Public Policy.

Sagarino said his reception in Chelsea (a GBL rival of Everett in sports) has been warm and uplifting.

“Everyone has been extremely gracious,” said Paul. Everybody I talk to has some sort of connection to Everett, so it feels like home here. I’m really excited.”

(Information from the City of Chelsea’s official announcement was used in compiling this story).