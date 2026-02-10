2026 Candidate Nomination Papers Now Available

The process of qualifying for the 2026 ballot has officially begun, the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division announced today. Candidates seeking to run in the September 1st State Primaries or the November 3rd State Election may now obtain nomination papers.

Nomination papers, the petitions candidates use to request that their name be added to the ballot, are available at the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s offices today. Papers will also be made available in select city and town election offices later in the week.

Offices on Massachusetts ballots this year include U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of the Commonwealth, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Governor’s Councillor, State Senator, State Representative, District Attorney, and Register of Probate. Certain areas of the state may have additional county offices on the ballot.

Candidates for district and county offices have until April 28th to gather signatures from registered voters and submit them to local registrars for certification. They will then have until May 26th to file their papers with the State Elections Division.

Candidates for federal and statewide offices running in the Democratic and Republican Primaries must submit their nomination papers to local registrars no later than May 5th, and then file the certified papers with the Elections Division by June 2nd.

Non-party candidates for federal and statewide offices will have until July 28th to turn in their nomination papers at local registrars’ offices, and until August 25th to file them with the Elections Division.

The State Elections Division is located on the 17th Floor at One Ashburton Place, in Boston. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Western Office is located at 436 Dwight Street, Springfield, while the Southeastern Office may be found at 218 South Main Street, Fall River.

Candidates may find additional information on how to run for office on the Elections Division’s website