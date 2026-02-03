Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, February 10th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

G-Mail Tips and Tricks, Parlin Meeting Room, Wednesday, February 11th at 10 am. Go beyond sending and receiving with this hands-on workshop about Gmail features! This workshop will cover important features like spellcheck, formatting emails, searching your inbox, adding a signature, and attaching files.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, February 12th at 12pm. Discuss Liv Constantine’s The Next Mrs. Parrish. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Junk Journaling with Found and Flowered. Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, February 14th at 11:30am. A simple introduction to bookbinding and junk journaling! Make a one of a kind junk journal using a simple one stitch bookbinding technique, all materials provided. Suitable for teens and adults. Registration is required and spots are limited. Sign up online or call 617-394-2300.

Silent Book Club Everett Parlin Fresco Room. Saturday, February 14th, from 12-2pm. Join our unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading! Settle into our cozy couches with a book and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. No pressure, no assigned reading – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. All are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, February 9th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Storytime Adventures with Mrs McAuliffe, Parlin Children’s Room, Thursdays and Fridays at 11:00 Join Children’s Librarian Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, February 14th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, February 11th at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Notes from the Heart: Valentine’s Day Cards, Shute Meeting Room, Thursday, February 12th at 7:00 PM. Join us for a Valentine’s Day card-making session where every piece of art comes straight from the heart. Mix and match cardstock, pom-poms, ribbon, and more to create a one-of-a-kind card. For ages 18-109. Registration is required. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Shute Children’s

Storytime at the Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Crafty Corner – Valentine Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, February 10th at 5:15 PM. Get creative with this children and family craft event. Choose from a selection of Valentine’s Day craft ideas (or invent your own) and express your feelings while you flex your imagination. Registration is required. Recommended for children 6 and up.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?