Van Campen inaugurated as Mayor of Everett

Mayor Robert Van Campen takes the oath of office from City Clerk

Sergio Cornelio, as the mayor’s wife, First Lady Lisa Van Campen, their

son, John Van Campen, and daughter, Lily Van Campen, observe the

swearing-in ceremony.

Robert Van Campen was inaugurated as Mayor of the City of Everett at an impressive ceremony Monday night in the Everett High School Performing Arts Center.

With his wife, Lisa Van Campen, and their children, Lily Van Campen and John Van Campen, by his side on stage, Van Campen took the oath of office as mayor from City Clerk Sergio Cornelio. The large audience gave Van Campen a standing ovation as he begins what he has called “a new chapter” for Everett and its residents.

Gov. Maura Healey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley attended the inauguration ceremony in a prodigious display of prestige and respect for Van Campen and the city. Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Rep. Joseph McGonagle, Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan, and Clerk of Courts Michael Sullivan were other dignitaries in attendance.

Members of the Everett City Council and Everett School Committee were inaugurated for their new two-year terms.

Van Campen delivered an inaugural address that can be described best as brilliant, uplifting, and optimistic about the city’s future.

Van Campen said, “This moment belongs not to one person, but to an entire city – a city built by generations of hardworking families.”

He noted the historical significance of this point in Everett’s political history, stating, “To our female elected officials, I am deeply proud to begin my tenure in office while working with a City Council and School Committee that will – for the first time in our City’s history – be represented by a majority of women.”

In one of the more heartfelt moments in his address, Van Campen said to his children, “I may hold a new title tonight, but being your father is the greatest title I will ever have. Thank you for the privilege of being your dad.”

Van Campen said he will strive with Supt. of Schools William Hart, the City Council, and the School Committee “to make a great school system into an urban model of excellence.”

Van Campen reached out for unity across the city.

“To those who supported me, thank you for your trust and confidence. To those who did not, I promise to be a mayor for all of Everett. Let us begin tonight to write our next great chapter together,” concluded Van Campen.

Mayor Robert Van Campen’s inaugural address

“Good evening.

Governor Healy, Representative Pressley, District Attorney Ryan, Clerk of Courts Sullivan, members of the state delegation, members of the City Council, members of the School Committee, former Mayors, Reverend Clergy, Lisa, Lily and John, mom, to my sisters, family and friends, my fellow citizens.

I am deeply honored to stand before you as Mayor of the City of Everett. I do so with a great sense of humility, a clear understanding of the challenges ahead, and a commitment to put every single person in this community at the center of each decision I will make during the next four years.

I am also honored to be Mayor of a community that boasts such incredibly talented young people. Would you please join me in recognizing our great student ambassadors who made sure we were where we needed to be tonight, and our incredible musicians in the band and choir whose talents are on full display tonight. Thank you.

I would like to take a moment to express my gratitude to Mayor Carlo DeMaria for his years of dedicated service to our community. His leadership and commitment have helped guide this city through challenges and opportunities – always with a clear focus on moving our city forward. On behalf of the people of Everett, I thank him for his stewardship these past 18 years and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his life.

I also want to thank my family for their constant support – particularly my wife Lisa – Everett’s new First Lady – for completing the person you see before you this evening. Like me, the people of Everett will fall in love with your combination of grace, spunk and an unassuming way.

To my children, Lily and John, I may hold a new title tonight, but being your father is the greatest title I will ever have. Thank you for the privilege of being your dad.

I also want to particularly thank Father James Barry for opening our Inaugural Exercises with prayer this evening. You married Lisa and I, and baptized Lily and John. You have been there during some of the happiest and saddest moments for my family. Your presence means a great deal to us – and I wanted to publicly thank you for that.

While I assume office today, this moment belongs not to one person, but to an entire city – a city built by generations of hardworking families.

To the parents who emigrated here with nothing but hope for a better life for their children.

To the small business owners who unlock their doors before sunrise and close after sunset, humbly keeping our neighborhoods alive.

To the union workers who fight for fair wages and teach us what solidarity – something near and dear to me – really looks like.

To the fire fighters, police officers, teachers and city workers who show up on weekends, holidays, and in the hardest moments, never for recognition, but because this city depends on them. This is your moment too.

To our female elected officials, I am deeply proud to begin my tenure in office while working with a City Council and School Committee that will – for the first time in our City’s history – be represented by a majority of women. As the youngest of five children – three of whom are women – I have been made to master the art of navigating this dynamic effectively throughout my life, feel very much at home being outnumbered and look forward to our shared work on behalf of the people of Everett. Ladies this is your moment too.

We are a city with an incredible history and unlimited potential. Tonight, the people of Everett – a community defined by a proud industrial past that shaped the United States of America in the 20th Century and gave thousands of Everett families for generations their chance at the American Dream– are ready to write a new chapter.

While I may hold the pen to write that new chapter, that story will be told by the people of Everett from our Woodlawn section to West Everett, from the Line to North Everett – and everywhere in between.

It will be told by every student – young and old – who dreams of greatness; and by every hardworking educator who helps those dreams come true. YOU will help write this next chapter.

To our incredible business community, our partners in creating a thriving local economy – YOU will help write this next chapter.

To all of our dedicated public servants who have devoted their professional lives to improving and protecting our community – YOU will help write this next chapter.

This chapter will be written within the walls of our houses of worship; by our many community volunteers and our network of incredible community organizations; by young parents taking their children to our parks and playgrounds; by our seniors and our cherished veterans; and by people new to Everett and those who have been here for generations.

All are respected, all are valued and all are welcomed to come together as one community to form an incredible tapestry in celebration of our rich diversity – our greatest strength. To the people of Everett – this is our time to write a new chapter.

But make no mistake, I will not stop honoring our history. I mean, where else can you get a papusa, pichana and homemade pasta all within a block?

Today, our city stands at an important crossroads. As we grow and change, we face both a profound responsibility and an historic opportunity to move Everett forward with integrity, fairness and accountability.

We must rebuild trust in government at a time when – at the federal, state and local level – trust is lacking; we must ensure that every tax dollar is spent with clear purpose, full transparency, and public oversight; we must tackle the crisis-level challenge of school overcrowding so our children have the classrooms they deserve and need in which to receive a world class education; we must guide smart, equitable development that benefits our neighborhoods, eases traffic and congestion, while preserving affordability for working families; and we must thoughtfully steward major initiatives like the proposed professional soccer stadium on lower Broadway so growth truly serves the people of Everett, and not just special interests.

As mayor, my commitment to each of you is grounded in three principles.

First, service to the people of Everett. City government must be accessible, responsive, and fair. Every resident—regardless of background, neighborhood, or length of time in Everett—deserves to be heard and respected.

Second, unity and collaboration. Our city has always been at its strongest when we work together. I will seek partnership with the City Council, School Committee, our federal and state delegations, city employees, community organizations, and residents. We may disagree at times – and I assure you we will – but we will always move forward with respect and a shared commitment to the common good. Tonight, I ask that you join me in ushering in a new era of civility here at home. While we may not be able to control what happens beyond our borders, let’s show our children that we can disagree without disparagement, name calling or personal attack. Let’s start that new era of civility tonight right here in Everett.

Third, responsible progress with accountability. We will pursue smart economic development that creates jobs, supports local businesses, and strengthens and grows our tax base—while also protecting our quality of life. We will invest in public safety, infrastructure, schools, and city services, and we will be transparent and accountable in how decisions are made.

And I turn with all of the authority of my office to Superintendent Hart, and my colleagues on the City Council and School Committee, and every stakeholder in this community, and ask that you join me in finding the right solution to address our current school overcrowding crisis.

Together we can make a great school system into an urban model of excellence and success, where teachers aren’t overwhelmed by packed classrooms and children get the attention they deserve.

My administration will focus on keeping Everett safe, fiscally sound, and welcoming. We will work to ensure our streets are secure, our city services are responsive and reliable, our schools are supported, and our neighborhoods remain places where families can thrive.

But government alone cannot do this work. Everett’s strength has always come from its people—neighbors looking out for one another, volunteers giving their time, and residents who care deeply about this city. I invite every resident to stay engaged, speak up, and be part of shaping Everett’s future as we write this next chapter.

To those who supported me, thank you for your trust and confidence. To those who did not, I promise to be a mayor for all of Everett. To the people of Everett, I will listen to you, I will learn from you, and I will lead with fairness and integrity.

Let us move forward together—honoring Everett’s proud past, meeting today’s challenges head-on, and building a future that reflects the hopes of all who are privileged to call this city home. Let us begin tonight to write our next great chapter together.

Thank you. God bless you, and God bless the City of Everett.”

Revere Mayor Keefe congratulates Mayor Van Campen on inauguration

Mayor Patrick Keefe, a former resident of Everett, offered his congratulations to Robert Van Campen on his inauguration as the new mayor of Everett.

Keefe said, “I wish to congratulate Mayor Van Campen. As a neighboring mayor, we will always share best practices and ideas to ensure the region is well represented. Mayor Van Campen and I have already had fruitful dialogue in which he has shown the leadership qualities to continue to move Everett in a positive direction. My family and friends still have deep roots in Everett and I know they are as confident in his leadership as I am.”

Rep. Judith Garcia said, “Congratulations to Mayor Van Campen on his swearing in. This is a meaningful milestone, and I wish him every success as he begins his term in office. I look forward to working together to serve the people of Everett.”

Stephanie Smith’s remarks following her election as Council President

“Thank you to my colleagues for your support.

As most of you know, I’ve always enjoyed being a leader from the floor. I never really pictured myself as the one holding the gavel. But this November showed all of us something incredibly powerful — our City is ready for change. And with a little prodding – I am proud to stand here tonight embracing that change with you.

I am an Everett girl through and through. This community shaped me, supported me, and trusted me — and I will never take that for granted. To now have the privilege of leading this historic Council — the first EVER with a majority of women serving — is something I carry with enormous pride and responsibility. We are not just making history; we are setting the standard for what leadership looks like in Everett.

I also want to take a moment to thank Councilor Martins. She led this Council through one of the most turbulent, challenging, and influential years in recent history. Her strength, composure, and dedication kept this Council steady — and our city moving forward — I intend to continue that spirit of steady, thoughtful leadership.

In the four years I have been here, I have seen real progress. I’ve seen a Council that has evolved — one that is stronger, more transparent, more engaged, and more reflective of the people we proudly serve. And we are not done yet.

I’m also very much looking forward to working with our new Mayor and my good friend, Rob VanCampen as we begin this next chapter for Everett together. Collaboration between this Council and the Mayor’s office is essential — and I am committed to building a respectful, productive partnership focused on the people of this city.

And finally — none of this would be possible without my family. Thank you for being here tonight and for supporting me every step of the way. Especially my husband Mike, my parents Stat and Judy, my brother and sisters and my biggest supporters — Harlowe, Harry, and Livia. I truly would not be able to do this without you, and I love you all so much.

So to my colleagues thank you — for your support, your trust, and your partnership. I am honored to serve alongside each of you, and I am ready to get to work.

Everett deserves nothing less.”