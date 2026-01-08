Obituary 1-7-26

Janice A. Martini

Graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1954

Janice A. Martini entered eternal rest on Sunday afternoon, January 4, 2026, at the Rosewood Nursing Home in Peabody. She was 89 years of age.

Formerly of Everett, Janice attended Everett Public Schools and graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1954. She was the daughter of the late Richard R. and Lola (Romboli) Martini. Janice worked as a business secretary at Chase Bank in Boston for many years before her retirement in 2006. She was active in the Everett community and was a late member of the Everett Senior Center. Janice has been residing in Peabody for the last several years. She will be forever missed by all who loved her.

The beloved sister of Richard R. Martini, Jr. of Peabody and the late Elaine DeSilva, she was the sister-in-law of Roland DeSilva of New York and the late Patricia Martini; dear aunt of Guy DeSilva of Washington, DC, David Martini of Georgia and Kate Martini of Peabody.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Thursday, January 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a,m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, Suite B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923.

