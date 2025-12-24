Obituaries 12-24-25

Patrick Kenny

He lived a life marked by warmth, resilience, and devotion to his family and his trade

It is with deep love and sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Patrick Kenny of Everett, Massachusetts. Dad passed away on December 9th at Care Dimensions in Danvers, MA at the age of 83.

Patrick was the devoted husband of the late Carole Kenny with whom he shared and celebrated 60 years of marriage in May. Pat was the loving father of Maureen Woodworth, Patrick Kenny and Sheila Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kelsey, Madison, Meghan, Liam, Nicholas, Sean, and Caroline; and his sons and daughter-in-law, Alan Woodworth, Wendy Kenny, Stephen Kruchkevich and Kirk Lillmars. Patrick is also survived by his sister, Catherine Hill. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lillmars and grandson, Brendan Woodworth.

Born on July 2, 1942, in Dublin, Ireland, Patrick was the son of the late Patrick and Marie (Gotthold) Kenny. Pat was raised in Lynn, MA by his aunt and uncle, Bernard and Margaret Hoy.

Pat lived a life marked by warmth, resilience, and devotion to his family and his trade. He was a solid man and a loving grandfather, who was devoted to his wife and soulmate, Carole. Pat was known for his unwavering commitment to his family and friends. Whether it was driving someone to or from the airport at 5 a.m., attending a hockey game in the cold or coming to our aid on the side of the road with a breakdown, Pat answered any request made of him with a resounding “yes”, There was no request too small or too large; Dad was always here for us.

Pat loved warm weather, the beach, and bringing people together. Summers meant family trips to Silver Lake, Cape Cod and the occasional day trip where a shopping trip turned into something more. His line “bring your bathing suit” meant we were usually in for an adventure. He and Carole gracefully embraced the chaos of raising kids and hosting lively family gatherings, always finding joy in shared meals, laughter, and togetherness.

Pat’s trade was as an automotive and diesel truck mechanic. He received his degree from Franklin Institute. Upon graduation from Franklin Institute, he worked at Hoods supporting their fleet of trucks. After more than 20 years at Hoods, Pat moved onto work for Purity Supreme and then finished his career at FedEx. In addition to his professional work as a mechanic, Pat would always have a few cars in the driveway waiting for repairs always ready to help friends and neighbors.

Pat was devoted to his wife, Carole. He supported her through a life-altering illness. He remained mom’s interpreter and anchor echoing her words and reflecting the deep love and bond they shared.

Pat, known as Papa, played a vital role in raising his grandchildren, filling their childhood with love and fun. Whether it was a trip for ice cream or organizing a whiffle ball game, Pat was always present. Childcare in the younger years turned to cheering from the stands at countless games and events as his grandchildren grew older.

Pat and his wife, Carole, had a group of life-long friends from Lynn. With them, he enjoyed ski trips, Patriots games and Caribbean travel. Pat cherished the Lynn gang and celebrating all the joyous moments in life and the support they offered during challenging times.

Pat and Carole spent winters in Fort Myers, Florida, where they enjoyed the sunshine and socialized at the Moose Hall. Pat loved his fishing trips with buddies and attending Red Sox Spring Training games, many of his Fort Myers fun times were shared with his bother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Linda Libby.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Pat’s life will be held on December 28, at Gately Funeral Home, 78 Foster Street, Melrose, MA. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 3:30 pm with a remembrance service following visitation at 3:30pm. Family and friends are invited to attend and share in remembering Pat’s remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Pat’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 320 Nevada Street, Unit 201, Newtonville, MA 02460.

Dad will be deeply missed and forever remembered.